Worshippers cheated death on Sunday, June 15 as a church building collapsed during service in Taraba state

Many worshippers sustained injuries and others got fractures when the church caved in following heavy rainfall and thunderstorms

No death was recorded in the incident that happened in the UMCN church, which is located behind the Police Divisional office, in Mutum-Biyu town, the headquarters of Gassol LGA of the state

A church building has collapsed in Taraba state, injuring many worshippers.

Many worshippers reportedly sustained injury as UMCH Church collapsed on Sunday during service in Taraba state.

Taraba: Little girl, others injured as church building caved in

The church, UMCN church, is located behind Police Divisional office, in Mutum-Biyu town, the headquarters of Gassol Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Trust reported that worshipers were reportedly in the church on Sunday, June 15, when the building caved in due to heavy rainfall accompanied by a strong windstorm.

Church collapsed in Taraba: No death was recorded

However, no death was recorded in the incident.

Those who sustained injuries were taken to Mutumbiyu Refferal Hospital for treatment, while those with fractures were rushed to a local bone setter in the town.

The bone setter, Alhaji Baffa Wanzami, told Daily Trust via a phone conversation that three of the worshipers including a girl who got fractures on their arms and legs were brought to him.

“It is very sad that some worshipers were injured while others got fractures when the church they were conducting service collapsed. Some of those that got fractures including a little girl were brought to me and l set their fractured bones,” Wanzami said.

Another resident, Musa Adamu, disclosed that some houses in the town were also destroyed.

