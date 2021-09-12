Holy Ghost Church collapses in Taraba, two killed, many injured

Two people have lost their lives in Taraba state following a church collapse in Takum Local government area

A church building has collapsed in Taraba state, killing two persons and injuring many worshippers. The church, Holy Ghost Church, is located in Chanchanji community, Takum Local Government Area of the state.

Chairman of Takum council, Shiban Tikari confirmed the incident to Channels Television via a phone conversation on Saturday.

The victims – Demenege James and Mwueze Terzunwe – were said to be worshipping in the church in Peva village before the building caved in.

He disclosed that the injured are receiving treatment at a primary health care centre within the community

