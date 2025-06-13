President Tinubu has stirred fresh debate as he defended free speech and cautioned security agencies against harassing citizens who criticised his administration

In a video making the rounds online, Tinubu maintained that no one should suffer injustice for calling him or any government official names

Speaking at the joint session of the National Assembly on June 12, Tinubu advised the lawmakers to be tolerant and broad-minded in their legislative action regarding speech and civil liberties

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Nigeria’s security agencies not to harass citizens for criticising his government, reaffirming his commitment to protecting democratic rights, particularly the right to free speech.

A video of President Tinubu assuring Nigerians on Democracy Day that he will defend free speech has surfaced online. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Speaking at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja during his Democracy Day address on Thursday, June 12, Tinubu said criticism, even of perceived unpleasant policies must be tolerated in a democratic society.

The president said:

“Do not be afraid to hear an unkind word spoken against you.

“Some of the best advice a politician gets sometimes comes from his most ferocious opponents, if they think well, though. We do not seek silence because the imposed silence of repressed voices breeds chaos and ill will, not the harmonics of democracy in the long term.

“While malicious slander and libel should not go unattended, no one should bear the brunt of injustice for merely writing a bad report about me or calling me names.”

On Thursday, June 12, President Tinubu threw a jab at his critics and assured Nigerians of free speech. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Buttressing is point, Tinubu pledged to continue upholding Nigerians’ right to free speech and urged lawmakers and political loyalists to value dialogue over dictatorship, persuasion over suppression, and rights over might,Channels TV reported.

He said:

“We must always value dialogue over dictatorship, persuasion over suppression and rights over might. Be tolerant and broad-minded in your legislative action regarding speech and civil liberties.

“Our nation is not perfect, but it is strong. Our democracy is not invincible, but it is alive. And this means our dream of a prosperous, happy nation is still within reach and worth fighting for.”

Watch the video below:

