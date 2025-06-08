Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state - Hannatu Musawa, minister of arts, culture, and creative economy, adorned in beautiful cultural attire and headgear, on Sunday, June 8, 2025, stepped out for the popular Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode, a city in Ogun state, south-west Nigeria.

In a video trending on X (formerly known as Twitter), Musawa, a member of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet, accompanied by two other women, marched elegantly side by side.

Hannatu Musawa, minister of arts, culture, and creative economy, graces the Ojude Oba Festival 2025. Photo credits: @Yorubaness, @officialABAT

Spectacular Ojude Oba 2025 event

Legit.ng reports that the popular Ojude Oba Festival is held annually on the third day after the Eid-el-Kabir.

The Ojude-Oba event is a revered celebration in honour of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

The Ojude-Oba Festival is a vibrant annual celebration that has become an integral part of the identity of Ijebu-Ode. This colourful event, famous for its cultural displays and public parades, has been observed for nearly two centuries.

Although the occasion has its origins in Islam, it brings together people from all walks of life, regardless of their religious beliefs.

Horse riding, musical performances, cultural dances, and intermittent gun salutes are all part of the festivities, reflecting the community’s pride in its heritage.

Apart from Musawa, who is from Katsina state, public figures like Adedimeji Lateef and Femi Branch have been sighted at the event. Messrs Lateef and Branch are indigenes of Ogun state.

The video of the minister can be watched below:

Musawa at Ojude Oba: Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media are reacting to Musawa's appearance at Ojude Oba 2025.

Legit.ng captured some X comments below:

@macematty wrote:

"This is beautiful. What we love to see: unity in diversity."

Moshe Zaidler commented:

"Celebrating the beautiful blend of art and culture at festivals like Ojude Oba is truly inspiring!"

Abraham Opeyemi said:

"It's like everyone no day joke for this year's Ojude Oba."

AY reacts to viral video from Ijebu Ode

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian and actor Ayo Makun, better known as AY Live or Comedian AY, joined Nigerians in reacting to a viral video showing the display between a male photographer and an aggressive cow in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

A photographer named Folastag shared the video, which has since generated thousands of reactions on social media, detailing how he and his colleague arrived in Ijebu for the 2025 Ojude Oba Festival to capture the colourful display of culture and tradition.

