A brace from Atletico de Madrid Femenino star Rasheedat Ajibade secured a well-deserved victory for Nigeria over the Cameroonian side

The Super Falcons are ramping up preparations for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, set to take place in Morocco from July 5 to 26

Nigeria defeated Cameroon 2-0 in a women’s international friendly match held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta.

The Super Falcons fielded a strong lineup, including Paris FC goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, Houston Dash defender Michelle Alozie, Toni Payne, Tosin Demehin, and Deborah Abiodun, among others.

Nigeria started the game with a clear intent to dominate and secure a win against their Central African opponents.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade capitalised on a defensive error, driving into the box before being brought down. She converted the resulting penalty in the 26th minute to give Nigeria a 1-0 lead.

Just before halftime, the Atletico de Madrid forward doubled the lead, finishing off a well-placed pass from Babajide Omorinsola on the left flank.

The match between the two rivals was initially planned as a two-legged encounter but was reduced to a single game due to the late arrival of the Cameroonian team.

The international friendly was organized by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as part of preparations for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, per Punch.

Nigeria, nine-time champions, are drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Algeria, and Botswana.

The Super Falcons finished fourth in the 2022 edition after a 1-0 loss to Zambia in the third-place match, per RFI.

Nigerians react

Nigerians have praised the Super Falcons for consistently delivering strong performances in their matches.

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from excited fans. Read below.

Charismatic Girlie said:

"All hail the queens 🥰🥰🤸."

Apeh EL Enie added:

"Na only Super Falcons sure for Africa."

Daniel Ochayi wrote:

"They should sell the name INDOMITABLE "" to Nigeria.

"I admire that name."

Humble Ogbonna wrote:

"The word 'Indomitable' means 'Incapable of being subdued, overcome, or vanquished'.

"Yet, the Super Falcons have defeated them 15 times in 21 meetings.

"Maybe when next they play against Nigeria, the word 'Indomitable' should be removed and only 'Lioness' used. That's still fair, isn't it? 😉"

Henry Vincent Eniola added:

"The only team without a problem in the country, no matter how the federation treats them. They always come out victorious. I called them the true falcon mothers of the Nation."

Temitope Oluwatoyin Shobo said:

"It's always 1000% certain the Super Falcons will always win their games. The only and most dependable team we have in the country."

Abongile Abee Magcoba wrote:

"Hardluck Cameroon we will deal with them in Afcon."

Alozie recounts Super Falcons first camp experience

Legit.ng earlier reported that Michelle Alozie shared her experience with the Super Falcons after receiving her first call-up in 2021.

The Houston Dash defender was invited to join the squad after some players were unable to secure visas for a friendly match in the United States.

She called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to give equal attention and support to both the men’s and women’s national teams.

