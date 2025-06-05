The Federal Government, through the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has grounded 60 private jets across major airports due to unpaid import duties, affecting influential owners

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government, through the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has grounded around 60 private jets across major airports in Nigeria as part of efforts to recover unpaid import duties.

The move, which is aimed at addressing billions of naira in outstanding duties, has sparked widespread concern among jet owners, many of whom are influential individuals, including bank executives and multinational companies.

The NCS had earlier requested private jet owners to undergo a verification exercise to determine any defaulters in the payment of import duties.

The service has now taken enforcement action, grounding private and corporately-owned jets at airports, including Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Jet owners lobby the Presidency for intervention

In response to the grounding, several jet owners have begun lobbying the Presidency for the release of their grounded aircraft.

Sources revealed that some of the country’s top banks, along with energy companies, are negotiating with the NCS, with promises to settle their outstanding duties as soon as possible.

One major bank has committed to paying next Tuesday, while another is negotiating through an intermediary.

An energy company with three jets has also assured the NCS that it will pay its dues shortly.

Customs spokesperson confirms enforcement, urges compliance

Abdullahi Maiwada, the spokesperson for the NCS, confirmed that the enforcement had begun and emphasised that the jets would remain grounded until the owners comply with the payment of the outstanding duties.

He explained, "Yes, enforcement has started.

The aircraft are grounded for the non-payment of customs duty, and as soon as they come over to regularise their payment, they will get it back."

Maiwada also noted that the NCS had provided ample time for private jet owners to settle their dues, but many had failed to comply.

He stated,

“Now that we have grounded them, they will have to comply. We are hopeful and we know that they will comply.”

Rumours of temporary unsealing of some jets

In a further development, rumours have emerged that the NCS is considering temporarily unsealing some of the grounded jets.

A document from the NCS dated June 4, 2025, indicated that the "temporary unsealing" of the aircraft had been approved to allow jet operators to present relevant documentation and discuss the settlement of outstanding duties and taxes.

However, it was clarified that this unsealing was not a waiver of any obligations, and the aircraft would still need to meet all statutory requirements. The unsealing was reportedly limited to a select few of the grounded jets.

Experts weigh in on the situation

Aviation experts have called for a more professional and transparent approach to handling the situation.

Frank Oruye, a former deputy director of engineering at Nigerian Airways, stressed the importance of adhering to global best practices and ensuring that both private jet owners and the NCS follow established procedures.

Oruye said,

"Investors and importers should be ready to foot all local taxes and customs duties, and Customs should be professional in their dealings to ensure a conducive aviation environment."

Security concerns raised over foreign-registered jets

Retired Group Captain John Ojikutu voiced concerns about the security implications of allowing foreign-registered aircraft to operate in Nigeria without proper clearance.

He highlighted that some of the grounded jets were foreign-based, which he sees as a potential security risk.

Ojikutu questioned the role of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in allowing such foreign aircraft to operate without proper regulatory oversight, stating,

"Why are foreign-registered aircraft flying in the country? Who permitted them?"

He called on the NCAA to ensure proper security clearances are in place for all aircraft operating in Nigeria to safeguard the country from potential risks, especially in light of the growing security concerns linked to insurgency.

FG reintroduces $300 helicopter landing fee 1 year after suspension

Previously, Legit.ng reported that one year after suspending the $300 helicopter landing fee, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has reintroduced the levy.

The minister, however, said that further action would be taken on the issue after due consultation and the review committee's submission of its report.

