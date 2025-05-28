The Nigerian government has reintroduced the controversial and suspended helicopter landing fee, one year after its suspension

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Management, Festus Keyamo, disclosed that the fee suspension became effective on May 30, 2024

However, the National Aerospace Management Agency (NAMA) issued a new circular, announcing the reintroduction of the fee

One year after suspending the $300 helicopter landing fee, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has reintroduced the levy.

Keyamo had suspended the fee after criticisms from aviation experts and stakeholders, who cited the illegality of the payment to a private company, NAEBI Dynamic Concept.

Keyam constitutes a committee

The minister, however, said that further action would be taken on the issue after due consultation and the review committee's submission of its report.

Keyamo disclosed, while suspending the fee, that the committee met with the executives of AON regarding the issue, prompting the fee suspension.

He stated that the fee suspension took effect on May 30, 2024, following a clamour by some industry stakeholders for review.

NAMA reintroduce the helicopter landing fee

In a twist of events, the National Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) announced the resumption of the helicopter landing levy and payment to the same firm.

The agency stated in a circular that Air Traffic Control Operations, Akut D.S., directed by NAEBI Dynamic Concept, was to commence the collection of the fee.

NAMA said:

“Authority to Collect Helicopter Landing Levy by Messrs NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Ltd” was dated May 15, 2025, and directed to the General Manager, Commercial, NAEBI Dynamic Concepts.

It disclosed that the firm was empowered to collect the landing fee for air navigation services such as helicopter operations by oil companies at airfields, platforms, terminals, and rigs.

Industry stakeholders protest payment firm

Additionally, the firm is authorised to collect the fees from heliports, helipads, airstrips, and aerodromes in line with the agreement.

NAMA disclosed that by the signal, the firm would invoice the respective firms, saying that there would be strict compliance.

Leadership reported that NAMA disclosed in November 2024 that it would resume the fee collection from helicopter operators, which piqued key industry players, who protested the levy's collection.

Nigeria's aviation minister, Festus Keyamo, suspended the landing fee last year.

The report said that stakeholders have questioned the fee collection and the receiving firm, raising concerns about their capacity and structure.

Fiem secures deal to collect helicopter landing fees

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has announced that NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Limited now has the exclusive right to collect Helicopter Landing Levy at all aerodromes in the country.

NAEBI has also been granted the right to collect levies at Helipads, Airstrips, Floating Production Storage and Offloading Units (FPSOs), and oil rig platforms in Nigeria.

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Management, revealed this in a memo directed to all operators and stakeholders of civilian helicopter operators in Nigeria to comply with the directives with immediate effect.

