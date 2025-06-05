Many Nigerians believe that fuel scarcity has become a thing of the past, as the supply of products has improved since Dangote refinery commenced operations

However, an unplanned collapse of a vital bridge connecting the southwest with several other states may have changed the narrative

The Sallah celebrations are set to commence, and petrol marketers have explained what is likely to happen with fuel supply to the affected states

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and several northern states could experience fuel scarcity during the Sallah celebrations.

This follows the collapse of the Mokwa Bridge in Niger State, an important transit route used to move petroleum products from the south-west to the northern part of the country.

The bridge was reported to have collapsed after severe flooding on Wednesday, effectively halting the movement of petroleum products from Lagos State, where Dangote Petrochemical Refinery is located, to the northern region.

Fuel scarcity, higher prices threaten Sallah celebration

This situation has raised concerns among businesses and residents, as it comes shortly before the Eid al-Adha celebrations scheduled for June 6 and 9, 2025.

There may be a shortage of fuel, diesel and other petroleum products as trucks are now forced to explore longer routes through Port Harcourt and Warri.

This could increase delivery time, creating a scarcity of the product in the affected states. It could also increase the transportation expense and translate into higher prices during the Sallah holidays.

Independent News reports that officials at some retail outlets are predicting a scarcity of the product during the break.

Dangote partners to retain oil prices as announced

An official at MRS Oil Nigeria Plc disclosed that several trucks had already turned back to reroute because of the bridge collapse, and it could take longer for the products to get to them during this period.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, he admitted that it could have huge implications on the logistic costs, but added that MRS is still maintaining the N895 per litre official price.

The National Secretary of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), James Tor, appealed to the government to treat the matter as a national emergency before it gets out of hand.

PETROAN assures that supplies can last the celebrations

Meanwhile, petrol retailers are confident that the chances of fuel scarcity are low, as they have enough supplies to last through the celebration.

The President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Billy Gillis-Harry, disclosed that collaborations are already in place to ensure that supplies continue from the Warri and Port Harcourt depots.

He said:

“Yes, turnaround time will increase, but we have capacity to maintain supply levels during Sallah.”

Stakeholders predict cheaper fuel of N650 per litre

Meanwhile, stakeholders have told Nigerians that fuel prices could drop as low as N650 per litre if the ongoing price war continues among the key players.

Mr. Olatide Jeremiah, an oil and gas expert, admitted that the situation could negatively impact independent marketers and depot owners.

Legit.ng reported that the independent marketers have also formed alliances to protect their businesses from the impact of the price war.

