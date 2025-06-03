The Nigerian government, through the NMDRA may close filling stations along access roads to neighbouring countries to curb petroleum product smuggling

The Nigeria Customs Service is profiling these stations and will hand over findings to the NMDRA for appropriate action, including possible closure and licence revocation

In related news, Dangote Refinery has reduced fuel prices for its distribution partners, leading to lower retail prices at filling stations across Nigeria

In an effort to curb the smuggling of petroleum products, there are compelling signs that the federal government, acting through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDRA), may be considering closing filling stations along access roads to neighbouring nations.

As you may remember, the federal authorities closed more than 400 gas stations located 20 kilometres from the country's borders in 2019 due to the same problem.

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, who hinted at this over the weekend, revealed that the Service has commenced the profiling of petrol stations located on access roads to communities that share borders with neighbouring countries to curb the smuggling of petroleum products.

Although Adeniyi suggested that the findings from the profiling of filling stations would be handed over to the NMDRA for appropriate sanctioning, he added that anyone found to be involved in aiding the activities of smugglers will come under government scrutiny.

According to the head of Nigeria Customs, stations that are found to be non-compliant will not only be closed, but their operating licences will also be revoked.

Adewale Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of Customs, made this announcement on Friday at the Nigeria Customs Training School in the Ikeja district of Lagos while displaying some confiscated PMS items.

The Comptroller-General, who was represented at the occasion by Hussein Ejibunu, the National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, clarified that the goal is to identify fuel stations involved in smuggling by distinguishing those that are active from those that are moribund.

“And that is the essence of why we have to identify filling stations that are close to the border, those that are moribund, and those that are active, so that we will know which stations the Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority will grant licences to,” Adeniyi said.

He emphasised that the NMDRA will be contacted for any necessary action if filling stations are found to be non-compliant.

“I have just mentioned that there are many, and those found guilty will be dealt with by the NMDRA. It’s not for Customs to handle; we are not the ones who issued their licences,” the Comptroller-General stated.

Adeniyi provided details about the seizure, pointing out that eight vehicles used for transportation, as well as 1,577 jerrycans of PMS (25 litres each), totalling 39,425 litres, were taken into custody.

“The duty paid value of the product stands at N39.425 million, and that of the means of conveyance stands at N24 million, cumulatively amounting to N63.425 million,” he said.

Earlier, the Nigeria Customs Service Comptroller General Adewale Adeniyi has authorised the immediate auction of confiscated petrol at a discounted price of N10,000 per 25-litre jerrycan. This means a litre of the petrol will be sold at N400/litre.

The product was seized over the weekend by the agency’s task force, Operation Whirlwind, which confiscated petrol valued at over N63 million in the Lagos-Ogun axis, Daily Sun reported.

The National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) Hussein Ejibunu, praised the seizure as a significant victory in the battle against economic sabotage during a press briefing at the Customs Training College in Ikeja, Lagos, over the weekend.

NNPC, Dangote refinery’s partner filling stations reduce petrol cost

Legit.ng reported that petrol price battles between depot owners, Dangote Petroleum Refinery, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) have led to price reductions at filling stations.

The Dangote Refinery lowered its fuel prices for partners from an average of N890–N920 per litre to N875–N905, depending on location.

According to a statement shared via a pricing table, the new retail prices apply at the pumps of Dangote’s distribution partners across Nigeria, including MRS, Ardova Plc (AP), Heyden, Optima Energy, TechnoOil, and Hyde.

