Ardova Plc has reacted to reports of salary protests at its AP stations, where workers are claiming to be paid N10,000 monthly

The company denies the allegations and said that it has started an investigation into remuneration packages

The energy company reaffirms its commitment to fair and competitive employment practices, assuring the public that staff welfare remains a top priority

Nigerian energy company Ardova Plc has dismissed recent reports on social media suggesting that some of its workers protested receiving monthly wages as low as N10,000 in one of its branded fuel stations.

In a statement released Tuesday titled “Official Response to the Recent Conversations Regarding AP Retail Staff Salaries,” Ardova said it is currently investigating the operations of the affected station, particularly those managed by third-party franchisees.

The statement read:

“We are aware of the recent conversations on social media regarding a protest of salaries at one of the AP stations.

“We are currently investigating the activities of the station operators, especially our third-party franchise stations, as these claims do not reflect the comprehensive remuneration structure for attendants and supervisors at stations under AP.”

Ardova emphasised that while it operates a network of retail outlets, not all are directly managed by the company.

The statement added:

"Some are run by independent operators under a franchise model."

Ardova reacts to N10,000 per month salary

The company reiterated its commitment to fair labour practices, stating:

“Our employees and customers are always our priority, and we remain committed to fair, respectful, and competitive employment practices across all levels.”

The company’s management thanked members of the public for expressing concern and assured stakeholders that appropriate action would be taken following the investigation.

Ardova Plc, formerly known as Forte Oil, is one of Nigeria’s major petroleum marketing companies with a wide footprint in fuel retailing and distribution across the country.

How Ardova's salary became an issue

The company’s response follows a social media outcry over the alleged poor remuneration of pump attendants.

The issue began after one Jerry Durojaiye, with the X handle @kokomatic, shared that some fuel attendants at an Ardova station in Maitama, opposite Transcorp, were protesting poor remuneration.

He alleged that the workers told him that their salaries are N10,000 per month

His post:

"This morning, I stopped by AP Filling Station in Maitama, opposite Transcorp, to fuel my car. To my surprise, I noticed the fuel attendants murmuring, so I decided to engage one of them since there weren’t many cars around. I asked what was going on, and the lady told me they had just protested to the management for a salary increase, but their request was rejected.

"I gently asked how much they earn monthly, and to my shock, she said they’re paid N10,000 per month. I asked if she meant N100,000, but she insisted it was N10,000. She even called one of her colleagues, and when I asked her, she confirmed it."

Ardova sends warning to content creators

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ardova Plc has demanded that content creators seek permission before using its brand assets for content creation.

The instruction was contained in a statement released on its verified social media handles.

The company's warning comes in response to NNPC Limited's reaction to a viral video claiming its petrol burns faster than Dangote's petrol.

