Pastor Tunde Bakare describes his recent visit to President Tinubu as "fruitful," sharing his vision for a Nigeria that works for all citizens and expressing confidence in Tinubu's leadership

Bakare trusts in President Tinubu's capacity for wise leadership, believing divine guidance will help the nation recover and thrive, leaving a lasting mark on the country

The pastor calls for greater unity among Nigerians and decisive action to address poverty, urging the government to take concrete steps for socio-economic progress and national stability

Ikoyi, Lagos state - Pastor Tunde Bakare, the founder of Citadel Global Community Church, has spoken publicly about his recent visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his private residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The cleric described the engagement as "fruitful" and expressed confidence in the President's ability to lead Nigeria to recovery.

In an interview with reporters, Bakare stated that he shared his personal vision for a Nigeria that works for all citizens with the President.

While he kept the details of their conversation private, Bakare made it clear that his suggestions were made in good faith and with a desire for positive change.

"My vision is to see a nation that works, and those things I’ve discussed with Mr President. They are not hidden things," Bakare said.

Bakare expresses faith in President Tinubu's leadership

Pastor Bakare emphasised that, though the specifics of their discussion would remain confidential, he trusts in President Tinubu’s capacity to act with divine guidance for the nation’s benefit.

Reflecting on his approach to such discussions, Bakare said he believes in leaving matters in the hands of the leaders after sharing their thoughts.

"In my life, I’ve learnt that when you discuss with the person in charge, you leave it to him to do whatsoever he wills with what you have suggested. I have had a private conversation with Mr President, and I am glad that he received me well. I trust that God will help our nation," Bakare explained.

Pastor Bakare offers words of optimism for the country's future

As a former presidential aspirant and an advocate for national rebirth, Bakare voiced optimism about the President’s role in stabilising and reviving Nigeria.

He expressed belief that divine guidance would provide President Tinubu with the wisdom to lead the country towards prosperity, ensuring it does not "slide" but instead recovers and thrives, Leadership reported.

“God building him, giving him wisdom will help this nation not to slide or go down the drain, but to bounce back—to leave a mark that cannot be erased,” he said.

Bakare calls for unity and decisive action to address poverty

In his vision for a better Nigeria, Bakare stressed the importance of unity among Nigerians, particularly across regional and cultural divides.

He called for collaboration between the best of both the North and the South to lead the nation forward.

“I would like to see Nigerians being their brother’s keeper. I would like to see collaborations between the best of the North and the best of the South to steer Nigeria in the right direction,” Bakare stated.

The pastor also emphasised the need for urgent action to tackle Nigeria's ongoing socioeconomic challenges and to address the issue of widespread poverty.

He urged the federal government to move beyond discussions and take concrete steps towards improving the living conditions of citizens, Nation reported.

“I would like to see predictable progress in our nation. We have danced around some subjects for too long, it’s time to take concrete action to ensure that the masses of our country do not live in abject poverty,” Bakare said.

In a state-of-the-nation address to his congregation on April 19, Bakare had been critical of the government's policies, but he reiterated his optimism for the future of the country with strong leadership.

