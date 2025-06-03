APC chieftain Isaac Balami has urged Nigerians to remain patient with President Tinubu’s administration, stressing that national recovery takes time

Balami praised Tinubu's reforms in agriculture, taxation, and inclusivity, while applauding Governor Zulum’s hands-on efforts in tackling insecurity in Borno

He assured that youths, especially from the Middle Belt, remain supportive and hopeful that the administration will deliver meaningful, lasting progress

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and prominent youth leader, Comrade Isaac Balami, has called on Nigerians to remain hopeful and patient as the administration of President Bola Tinubu navigates the complex path of national recovery.

Balami, who made his remarks in a statement personally signed and released to the press, expressed confidence in the leadership direction of President Tinubu.

While admitting that Nigeria’s challenges remain significant, he attributed the current struggles to the mismanagement and poor governance of past administrations, noting that genuine recovery requires time and consistent effort.

Borno's Zulum lauded for exemplary leadership

The APC stalwart also praised Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, for his bold approach in tackling insurgency in the Northeast, stating that Zulum has continued to rise above daunting security challenges in his quest to restore normalcy and development in the state.

Balami noted:

"Any governor who goes with the military to confront the enemies is clearly selfless and understands the concept of modern leadership."

He drew parallels between Tinubu and Zulum, describing both leaders as committed to restoring stability in Nigeria and Borno, respectively.

Balami commended the president’s reform agenda, particularly in agriculture, mining, taxation, and local government autonomy, adding that the administration’s roadmap has already begun yielding early results.

According to him, the recent drop in inflation and corresponding reduction in the cost of food items such as rice, maize, and tomatoes are indicators of progress, especially in a country grappling with economic hardship.

"The youths constituency which I represent has enjoyed massive support from Mr President and has been duly represented. But like Oliver Twist, we will continue to ask for more representations,” he said.

Tinubu's inclusive policies appreciated

Balami also applauded the administration’s inclusive policies and asserted that the Middle Belt region had seen a notable level of participation in Tinubu’s government, more than in previous administrations.

He described this as a signal of trust and inclusivity, assuring that youths from the region will reciprocate this support in the next general elections.

On Borno’s progress, he cited Zulum’s Disarmament, Demobilisation, Deradicalisation, Rehabilitation, Reconciliation, and Reintegration (DDDRRR) initiative as a model that contributed to the relative peace and return of farmers to their fields before recent disruptions.

Of Zulum, he said:

“No one would think that amid these insecurity challenges, you would be able to pay attention to economic and developmental issues."

Balami concluded by urging both Tinubu and Zulum to stay focused on people-oriented policies and deepen their efforts in tackling insecurity, so all Nigerians can ultimately enjoy the fruits of the sacrifices being made.

Afenifere: Tinubu is doing a wonderful job

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Yoruba leader and Afenifere elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, had expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s stewardship of the country, saying the President has gone beyond his expectations since assuming office.

Fasoranti made this known on Thursday during a visit by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to his residence in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

