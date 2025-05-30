Former Army Chief Gen. T.Y. Buratai praised President Tinubu’s economic policies, describing them as impactful but in need of further refinement

He called on state governors to take greater responsibility for security, pointing to constitutional provisions that empower them to act

Buratai also urged the media to practice responsible journalism while supporting national security and democratic stability

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd), has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic direction as Nigeria marks two years under the current administration.

Buratai made the remarks during a public lecture hosted by Timelineng in Lagos, where he delivered a keynote address focused on the intersection of media, security, and national development.

Buratai applauded Tinubu's leadership capabilities and urged governors to take charge of their states' security. Photo: FB/HQArmy

Source: Twitter

Tinubu lauded for transformative policies

Speaking on Tinubu’s economic reforms, Buratai said the policies introduced over the past two years have had a positive effect, as seen in various economic indicators.

He noted, however, that while progress has been made, more work lies ahead.

He referenced the thematic strategies adopted during a recent Presidential summit in Abuja as a step in the right direction toward national revitalisation.

Buratai advises state governors to take charge

Beyond economic matters, Buratai turned attention to Nigeria’s persistent security challenges and urged state governors to play a more active role.

He reminded the audience that the Nigerian Constitution provides state leaders with considerable autonomy in managing security, even though security agencies like the police fall under federal control.

“The Nigerian constitution does not prevent state governors from securing their states and the people,” he said.

“In fact, the constitution grants them significant autonomy in decision-making, including matters of security and governance.”

He pointed out several constitutional provisions—particularly Sections 4(7), 7(1), and 11—that empower governors to coordinate with federal agencies and maintain law and order.

Buratai stressed that Tinubu alone cannot deliver the Nigeria of our dreams. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: UGC

Buratai stressed that waiting solely on the federal government could further delay much-needed intervention in vulnerable communities.

“The state governments must invest in technology, human resource development, education, empowerment, and road infrastructure in order to enhance security,” he urged.

“There is no amount of funds spent saving a life that is wasted.”

Former Army chief admonishes media

Buratai also addressed the media’s role in national stability, urging reporters and editors to balance their watchdog responsibilities with sensitivity to national security.

According to him, freedom of the press must coexist with responsible journalism, especially in a country battling multiple security threats.

“Responsible journalism fosters political stability and national security,” he said. “Nevertheless, irresponsible journalism can turn into a deadly monster that takes lives, destroys property, weakens economies, and channels human and disenfranchised grievances in myriad destructive ways.”

Drawing from his time as Army Chief, Buratai recalled initiating the Nigerian Army Social Media Dialogue and promoting transparency through frequent press briefings.

He concluded by calling for sustained collaboration between state actors, the media, and the public in order to secure Nigeria’s future.

Tinubu is doing a wonderful job - Afenifere

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Yoruba leader and Afenifere elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, had expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s stewardship of the country, saying the President has gone beyond his expectations since assuming office.

Fasoranti made this known on Thursday during a visit by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to his residence in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng