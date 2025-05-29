A 13-year-old girl was rescued from a ritual killing pit allegedly operated by a native doctor in Umumba Ndiagu, Enugu State

Two decomposing bodies were discovered at the site, and three suspects were arrested, while the native doctor, Onyeka Obu (aka Ozo Ezeani), remains on the run

The Enugu State Government has since demolished the shrine, and police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspect

Authorities in Enugu State have arrested three men believed to be connected to the horrific discovery of a ritual killing site in Umumba Ndiagu, Ezeagu Local Government Area.

The suspects were apprehended following the rescue of a 13-year-old girl allegedly abducted by aides of a local native doctor, who has since fled the scene.

Enugu government has levelled the murderous native doctor's shrine Photo: FB/Queen-EVa Dosh

Source: Facebook

Rescue mission uncovers ritual murder pit

The operation, jointly carried out by the police division in Umumba, members of the Neighbourhood Watch, and community vigilantes, led to the arrest of Uche Kingsley Agumba (33), Ilo Nweze Onyedikachi (36), and Ejike Odinwankpa (38).

According to police spokesperson Daniel Ndukwe, the team stormed the site after receiving reports of a missing girl, tracing her to a shrine-like compound belonging to the now-fugitive native doctor, Onyeka Obu, also known as “Ozo Ezeani” and “E dey play, E dey show.”

The girl was pulled out alive from a pit within an unfinished building used as a shrine, narrowly escaping death.

The 13-year-old girl was rescued from captivity after being kidnapped by the native doctor. Photo: Igbo Tv

Source: Facebook

However, security operatives found two decomposing corpses — a man and a woman — buried in the same location, sparking outrage across the community.

Ritual shrine demolished by state authorities

Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased were killed and entombed by the suspects for ritualistic purposes, and the rescued girl was only moments away from meeting the same fate.

The structure, located near Obu’s residence, was sealed with concrete, indicating premeditation and an attempt to conceal evidence.

In response to the gruesome revelation, the Enugu State Government acted swiftly by demolishing the building tied to the crimes.

The demolition aligns with Section 315 (Second Amendment) of the Criminal Code Law of the state, which permits the destruction of properties associated with serious criminal activities.

Commissioner of Police Bitrus Giwa visited the site and commended the collaboration between the police, local vigilantes, and residents.

He directed the command’s tactical and intelligence units to intensify their efforts in tracking down the fleeing native doctor and any other individuals linked to the atrocities.

While investigations continue, the police have assured residents that justice will be served, and all those responsible for the heinous acts will be brought to book.

Native doctor buries pregnant woman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that shock and outrage gripped the Umumba Ndiagu community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State on Monday following the discovery of a suspected ritual den operated by a local native doctor, Onyeka Obu, also known as Ozo Ezeani and nicknamed “E dey play, E dey show.”

Vigilante operatives uncovered the grim site where multiple decomposing bodies, including that of a pregnant woman, were reportedly found dumped in a sewage pit near the native doctor's residence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng