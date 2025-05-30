The Nigerian Army has said that its operatives gunned down at least 60 terrorists when they attack their hideout in the Bita area of Borno

Maiduguri, Borno - The Nigerian Army has announced the killing of 60 terrorists in the Bita area of Borno state in the early hour of Friday, May 30.

According to the military authority, the operation and coordinated and decisive, which was carried out by the gallant troops of Operation Hadin Kai, both in in a air and land operation.

The statement reads in part:

"In a decisive and coordinated operation, gallant troops of Operation Hadin Kai launched a simultaneous land and air assault on terrorist positions in Bita, Borno State, in the early hours of today. The intense battle resulted in the neutralization of at least 60 terrorists."

Boko Haram attacks

The Boko Haram and other terrorist groups have recently been regrouping and launching attacks in different parts of Borno and several other parts of the northeast. Recently, Boko Haram terrorists reportedly launched an attack in the Izge community of Gwoza local government area of Borno state and killed an army captain.

The terrorist group also killed another soldier during the attack, which was carried out in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Counter-terrorism: COAS reportedly relocates to Borno

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has allegedly relocated to Maiduguri as part of renewed efforts to strengthen military operations against Islamist insurgents, military sources said.

The move comes amid intensified offensives targeting remaining elements of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) militants in the Lake Chad Basin and Sambisa Forest, according to local security expert Zagazola Makama.

Oluyede, who has spent the past three days at the frontline, is leading a high-level team of senior military officers to conduct field assessments and tactical reviews of operations under Operation Hadin Kai, the military’s counter-insurgency campaign in the region.

A senior military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the army chief is also engaging directly with field commanders, the Theatre Commander, and troops to bolster coordination and improve operational synergy in the fight against insurgency.

The northeast has been the epicentre of a 14-year conflict that has displaced millions and killed tens of thousands, despite repeated claims by authorities that the insurgency is nearing defeat.

MURIC speaks on Boko Haram resurgence

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) lent its voice to the alarms raised by Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno state and Caleb Muftwang of Plateau concerning the worsening security situations in the two northern states.

In a statement on Monday, April 14, obtained by Legit.ng, MURIC called on the military to review its tactics to stem Boko Haram's resurgence in the northeast and halt the spread of bandits’ tentacles in northcentral Nigeria. The statement was signed by the Islamic human rights organisation's executive director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

