Twenty two illegal structures under the Iddo Bridge in Lagos State have been demolished by the federal government of Nigeria.

The Ministry of Works gave the demolition order, and the operation was carried on Monday, 26 May 2025.

Federal Minister of Works, Engineer Dave Umahi, conducted an inspection of the bridge along with a team of structural engineers and representatives from a notable construction firm, Julius Berger Nigeria, on Sunday, 25 May 2025.

Speaking after the inspection, Umahi explained that the Iddo Bridge was damaged by fire due to unlawful occupation and illegal activities beneath it, but people converted the underpass into places of residence and businesses.

He said:

“People have converted the underpass into shops, warehouses, and even residential areas. These activities have caused significant damage, to the extent that Julius Berger has advised that the bridge must be completely demolished and reconstructed.”

Federal Government defies protests from residents

The occupants of the demolished structure attempted to put up some resistance to the demolition, claiming that the matter was before the court.

However, the minister insisted that the lives of Lagosians were more important than whatever businesses the occupants were doing, and directed the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, to ensure the demolition of all illegal structures under the bridge before the close of business on Monday, May 26.

Umahi stressed that the bridge’s structural integrity had been dangerously compromised, and allowing the occupants to continue their businesses was an option that could not be entertained.

He added that some of the occupants of the shops under the bridge were dealing in chemicals, and this led to a fire outbreak a few years ago, weakening the bridge’s support structure.

He said:

“This is about saving lives. We are not here to punish anyone. The Iddo Bridge has been severely damaged by illegal shops, warehouses, and even homes constructed underneath it. Some parts have been burnt; others have been hit by trucks. We can’t allow this to continue. When bridge experts tell you it needs to be pulled down, that’s not a small warning; it’s a red flag.”

Minister mentions the next two locations

Engineer Umahi noted that there are several other locations in Lagos State where structural integrity had been compromised by illegal occupation, and people prioritising profit over safety.

He mentioned the Cowry Bridge, more commonly known as Falomo Bridge, and the Independence Bridge as other locations where safety had been compromised.

“This is a life-saving intervention. The damage is clear—burnt sections, bent beams, collisions from trucks due to low clearance. Enough is enough” , he said.

Recall that the Lagos State government carried out a similar demolition of illegal structures and shanties at Apongbon Bridge, and on the setback area of Savage, Elegbata, and Bombata drainage channels earlier this year.

FG uncovers N32 million illegal rent scheme

In the course of the demolition, an illegal rent scheme has been uncovered under the Iddo Bridge. The Guardian reports that the 22 occupants were paying an annual rent of N1.6 million each to an unidentified “landlord.”

This amounts to about N32.2 million annual rent paid to use the illegal space.

One of the occupants who has now been displaced told journalists that after the government issued them a quit notice in 2024, the landlord had assured them that the issues had been resolved and they could continue using the compartments.

“They gave us notice to leave last year (2024), but we continued to use the place after promises from the person who rented it out that we should not worry. It is possible that this continued due to a change in leadership,” he lamented.

No one has been able to identify the landlord or managers of the compartments.

Lagos State begins demolition of illegal structures

In related news, the Lagos State Government has commenced demolition of illegal structures in several locations.

Legit.ng reported that the government had given residents a 90-day amnesty period to regularise their properties where applicable or move out.

The demolition exercise started at Ogudu GRA and included structures that compromised public safety, unapproved structures, and others that ran afoul of the Lagos state building regulations.

