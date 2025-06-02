As coalition discussions for 2027 general election are ongoing, core supporters of Peter Obi, popularly known as the Obidient Movement, have dismissed the insinuation that Obi will take the VP slot

The Atiku Abubakar camp reportedly offered Peter Obi a VP position in a joint single-term ticket under the coalition platform

But the Obidient Movement, represented by their National Coordinator, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, dismissed the claims

Core loyalists of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, who are known as the Obidient Movement, have spoken concerning the involvement of their principal, Peter Obi, on the coalition talk; and alleged offer of vice presidential position to Obi by the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, in a joint single-term ticket under the coalition platform.

It was gathered that the proposal was initially muted during a meeting between Atiku and Obi early this year in the United Kingdom.

Insiders disclosed that Atiku has committed to serving a single four-year term, and that Obi has agreed to be the former VP’s running mate.

In the 2019 presidential election, Obi served as Atiku’s running mate under the Peoples Democratic Party, where they lost to former President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the ex-Anambra state governor was said to be working to secure the backing of his core loyalists, the Obidient Movement, before taking stands on the alleged agreement.

When contacted on the telephone by Legit.ng correspondent on Friday, May 30, for comments on the alleged Atiku-Obi joint ticket, the National Coordinator of the Obedient Movement Worldwide, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, stated that no such matter is currently being considered.

“As far as Obidient Movement is concerned, there is nothing of this nature on the table. Our principal, Peter Obi, has not shared with us any of this particular issue. Neither has he called nor talked to us about it. So, there is nothing, as far as I am concerned, to confirm that such a discussion is on the table at the moment.

"The Obidient Movement is actually positioning our principal, Mr. Peter Obi, for the presidency of Nigeria. But, on the other hand, if at any point issues arise as regards how Peter Obi intends to run, it will be discussed in a round table and agreed.

"We're not discussing if Obi will be a running mate to anybody now. The issue has not arisen. People are only flying the news, speculating. Atiku or anybody may offer Obi vp position, but our position is this: we, in the Obidient Movement, want him to run for president."

On the Obidient Movement accepting Obi's involvement in the coalition talk, Tanko said:

"The best option for Nigerians now is for everyone to come together as a team to fight for Nigeria with regards to issues of health, security, education, economy and pulling people out of poverty. These are basic things Nigerians need at the moment. All of us must work together to take care of these things."

While acknowledging discussions with stakeholders, the Obidient Movement reiterated that Obi’s participation in any coalition would be guided by goals focused on national development and good governance, not selfishness.

On the insinuation that Obidient Movement will dump Obi if he takes decisions contrary to what they align with, Tanko replied:

"Any decision Peter Obi takes in his political journey, we'll align with him, and follow him. We'll follow him wherever he wants to go. He is our principal."

On Peter Obi's decision to run for 2027 presidency under the Labour Party, the Obidient Movement national coordinator said:

"He is in the LP as we speak, and that is the option available to accommodate us; because, you cannot sleep in a hostile environment and expect to succeed.

“We know there were hostile conditions created to undermine Peter Obi, but he is still in the Labour Party, and is committed to making sure we get the APC out of government in 2027."

