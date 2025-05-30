Justice & Equity Forum condemns the South West Development Commission (SWDC) membership for lacking federal character and equitable representation among the six states

The group criticises National Assembly for appointing two Oyo men as committee chairmen on SWDC, raising concerns about regional imbalance and suspicion

The forum urges President Tinubu and appointing authorities to ensure fairness and diversity in appointments to promote trust and effective governance

A group known as the Justice & Equity Forum has voiced strong displeasure over the composition of the South West Development Commission (SWDC), arguing that it fails to uphold the principle of federal character.

In a statement released by its coordinator, Kehinde Adebayo, the group condemned the appointments as inequitable and a waste of months of effort.

Group lashes out at National Assembly for committee appointments

The forum also criticised both chambers of the National Assembly for appointing two committee chairmen on SWDC from Oyo state, with one each in the Senate and House of Representatives, Daily Trust reported.

“Recent happenings about appointments under President Bola Tinubu’s administration dismay us, especially the membership of the South West Development Commission. Regional balance as well as federal character were not considered," Adebayo said.

Overconcentration of leadership roles in Ekiti state criticised

Adebayo highlighted the appointment of three key officials from Ekiti State — chairman, executive director, and member — describing it as a violation of constitutional and equity principles.

“Overconcentration of leadership roles within a single state undermines the principles of federal character and regional balance, which are vital for fair representation in Nigeria’s governance structures. It is not only illegal but unconstitutional,” he added.

Forum calls for diversity to ensure trust and effective governance

The group emphasised that given the South West comprises six states, leadership positions should reflect this diversity to maintain trust and ensure effective governance, Vanguard reported.

“The appointment of multiple top officials from the same state would jeopardise the running of the commission’s affairs. It is democracy and numbers apply.”

Urgent appeal to NASS and President Tinubu for fairness

On the committee appointments, the forum expressed disappointment with the Senate’s choice of an Oyo man as committee chairman, especially since the House of Representatives had already appointed an Oyo man to chair its committee on SWDC.

“We urge the National Assembly to take equity, justice, and fairness into consideration in future appointments. It breeds suspicion otherwise,” the statement said.

The forum also called on President Bola Tinubu and other appointing authorities to ensure balanced representation in all appointments.

“While we feel it is not too late to correct these lapses, we urge the President to critically review the composition of the South West Development Commission,” Adebayo concluded.

