The Zamfara Ulama Defence Forum (ZUDF) has strongly criticised the second anniversary celebration of Governor Dauda Lawal, citing scenes of alcohol consumption and indecent dressing

The group described the event as a moral betrayal and urged the governor to apologise publicly and recommit to the state’s Sharia principles

ZUDF also praised young people for condemning the event online and warned of a growing secular trend in Zamfara

Gusau, Zamfara state - A leading Islamic organisation in Zamfara state has issued a sharp rebuke over what it described as immoral scenes at the second anniversary celebration of Governor Dauda Lawal, accusing the state government of endorsing conduct that contravenes Islamic principles.

In a statement released to journalists on Friday, May 30, the Zamfara Ulama Defence Forum (ZUDF) expressed deep concern over what it called “a deliberate reintroduction of vices” in a state known for pioneering Sharia law in Nigeria.

Islamic group slammed Governor Lawal over alleged alcohol consumption, indecent dressing at his second anniversary. Photo credit: @daudalawal

Islamic scholars make accusations of immorality

According to the group, the event held in Gusau featured musical performances involving scantily dressed female dancers and open consumption of alcohol, activities deemed unacceptable under Islamic and cultural norms prevalent in Zamfara.

“It is both unfortunate and shameful that on the second anniversary of a sitting governor in a core Islamic state like Zamfara, alcohol was served, and women of questionable character were paraded on public stages in revealing clothes,” said Sheikh Bashir Mu’azu Marafa, president of the forum.

He described the scenes as “unthinkable” for a state with a strong legacy of religious discipline and moral conservatism.

“Zamfara is not Las Vegas”

Sheikh Marafa, a prominent Islamic cleric in the region, warned that the nature of the celebration marked a disturbing shift from the values Zamfara has long upheld.

“Zamfara is not Las Vegas. It is a land of honour, a land of religious discipline. For these kinds of immoral scenes to be playing out in broad daylight under the watch of our leaders is a disgrace,” he said.

The group argued that the event could undermine the efforts of Islamic scholars and reformers who have worked to preserve modesty and moral uprightness in the state.

Zamfara governor Lawal asked to apologise

ZUDF called on Governor Lawal to publicly apologise and to reaffirm a commitment to upholding Islamic values in state functions.

“We cannot remain silent and watch Zamfara turn into a hub of entertainment and sin,” the statement read.

“This is a time for the righteous to raise their voices. We are calling on the governor to offer a public apology for this embarrassment and make a clear commitment to restoring the moral sanctity of public events in the state.”

The group also urged clerics, lawmakers, traditional institutions, and civil society organisations to demand accountability from the state government.

Shariah in Zamfara: Group commends youth support

The organisation commended members of the public, particularly young people, for voicing their displeasure on social media, suggesting that “the youth appear more conscious of right and wrong than those entrusted with moral leadership.”

“The Zamfara Ulama Defence Forum remains committed to protecting the moral integrity of our communities. We will continue to hold those in authority to account and speak out against actions that threaten our values and identity as a people,” it concluded.

Governor Lawal has yet to respond to the criticisms and allegations at the time of filing this report.

