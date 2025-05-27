Three members of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry were kidnapped in Ondo State while returning from a Bible study session

The abductors have contacted the victims’ families, demanding a ransom of N5 million for their release

Security operatives, including the police and Amotekun Corps, have been deployed and are currently searching for the kidnappers in nearby forests

Tension gripped residents of Ogbese in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State following the abduction of three members of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry by suspected kidnappers.

The victims were seized on Monday evening while returning from a Bible study session held at the Kasemola axis of the community.

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants, believed to have laid an ambush, intercepted the worshippers and forcefully led them into a nearby forest.

5 million ransom demanded

A fellow church member, who requested anonymity, confirmed the incident through a message shared with members of the congregation:

“Good morning, beloved. Kindly pray along with us. Three of our members were kidnapped yesterday (Monday) after Bible study at Kasemola inside the Ogbese axis.”

According to community sources, the kidnappers have already contacted the families of the victims, demanding a ransom of five million naira for their release.

The development has sparked fear among residents and renewed calls for increased security presence in the area.

Police swing into action

The Ondo State Police Command has acknowledged the incident. Police spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, said efforts are underway to rescue the abducted victims.

“Our men have been deployed and are currently combing the forests and surrounding areas to track the criminals and ensure the safe return of the victims,” he stated.

In addition to the police response, operatives of the state-backed Amotekun Corps have also been mobilised to support the search and rescue mission.

Church members and local residents continue to call for divine and security intervention, hoping for a swift resolution to the ordeal.

The incident adds to the growing list of abductions in Ondo State and raises fresh concerns about the safety of worshippers and ordinary citizens across rural communities.

