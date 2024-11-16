Gunmen, suspected to be cultists, have sent Hon. Mutiu Akinbami, popularly referred to as Igor, to an early grave

Reports making the rounds on Saturday disclosed that the assailant trailed the politician from his home before they shot and killed him in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital

As of the time of filling this report, the Ogun state police command has not released an official statement regarding the unfortunate development

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Unknown gunmen suspected to be members of a secret cult have shot and killed Hon. Mutiu Akinbami, popularly referred to as Igor.

How Ogun ex-councillor Akinbami was killed

The victim, who was said to be a disabled man was killed on Friday night, November 15, while riding a motorcycle in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Akinbami, who had lost his left leg years ago and was using an iron rod for mobility, was attacked at around 6:13 pm near the Brewery Bus Stop and Olomoore Junction. He was accompanied by his daughter at the time of the attack.

His assailants, suspected cultist, were said to have driven a tinted Toyota Hilux with an unknown registration number.

Eyewitnesses, including members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) near the scene, revealed that the assailants had trailed Akinbami from his residence in the Olomoore Federal Housing Estate before carrying out the attack. They fled the scene after carrying out the attack.

As of the time of filling this report, the Ogun state police command have not released an official statement regarding the murder.

PM News confirmed the development in its publication on Saturday, November 16.

