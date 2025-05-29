Breaking: Tinubu Appoints Former Speaker to Key Position
President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, as the chairman of the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited (NCGC).
The board of the NCGC, a newly created federal agency by the Tinubu's administration, will be chaired by Dogara, while Bonaventure Okhaimo, will serve as its managing director and Chief Executive Officer.
According to Nairametrics, the presidency announced the appointment in a statement on Thursday, May 29.
The newly NCGC commenced operation with the initial capital of N100 billion. The agency is established to expand the access of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), manufacturers, large businesses, small organisations and consumers across the country to finance
According to the statement, the establishment of the NCGC was part of President Tinubu's new year message in 2025, where he had vowed to make credit access available and promote economic growth that is inclusive.
