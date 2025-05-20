Professor Moses A. Orji, a former ally of Governor Alex Otti, has urged President Tinubu to reject an alleged invitation to commission a single road project in Abia state

In an open letter, Orji criticised the visit as politically motivated and accused Otti’s administration of engaging in propaganda and poor governance

He raised concerns about abandoned projects, unpaid pensions, and the misuse of presidential presence for political optics

Umuahia, Abia state - A former political ally of Governor Alex Otti, Professor Moses A. Orji, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to honour an alleged invitation by the Abia state government to "commission just one project."

Orji alleged that Tinubu has been invited to visit the southeastern state on Friday, May 23, where he is expected to commission the 6.5-kilometre Port Harcourt Road in Aba.

In an open letter released Tuesday, May 20, Prof. Orji criticised the trip, describing it as unnecessary and politically motivated.

Orji criticises alleged one-project visit

Orji questioned the rationale behind President Tinubu’s planned trip to commission what he described as a single, unremarkable project.

“In which state has the President commissioned just one completed project and nothing more?” Orji asked.

He compared the planned Abia visit to Tinubu’s recent multi-project inaugurations in Enugu and Anambra states, suggesting Abia lacks the infrastructure achievements to warrant similar attention.

Otti accused of propaganda

The former ally accused Governor Otti’s administration of engaging in propaganda, flagging off high-profile projects without follow-through.

“What about the flagged-off seaport, fertiliser plants, and refineries at the proposed Owazza Integrated Industrial Park? Has anybody seen a feasibility study or EIA report?” Orji questioned, adding that no construction work has commenced on those sites.

He also alleged that the governor previously attempted a similar stunt by inviting Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to commission a 200-metre road, which he said leads to the home of one of Otti’s business associates.

Prof. Orji also highlighted the ongoing crisis over unpaid pensions in Abia, warning that pensioners are planning to protest during Tinubu’s visit.

“We are the only state in the Southeast still owing pension arrears. What will we tell Mr President? That we want our pensioners to forfeit their entitlements despite increased monthly inflows?” he asked.

Orji raises concerns over use of presidential visit

Raising broader concerns, Orji questioned whether Otti would divert the president to his private residence rather than the Government House in Umuahia.

He said.

"Remember, the President is not coming on a social visit? Or would our Governor tell his august guest that tortoise, vulture and other animals were used to lay the foundation of our Government House?"

He added:

“What if the President decides to stop by the Medical City at Owerrinta? Will he discover that it’s situated beside the Owerrinta Rice Complex? Would he be tempted to ask about both?”

Concluding his letter, Orji said the Otti administration is trailing behind its regional peers in governance and performance.

“While Enugu and Anambra are leaping forward, Abia continues to wallow in propaganda and self-promotion. Our governor keeps blaming predecessors and even foreign exchange rates for inflated contract costs,” he said.

