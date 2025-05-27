The Founder of Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, is trending for yet another reason

Pastor Ibiyeomie said young ladies wearing chains on their legs are simply advertising for prostitution

He warned ladies against copying worldly fashion trends without understanding their deeper implications

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, said ladies who wear leg chains are prostitutes.

Pastor Ibiyeomie said wearing chains on the legs is an advertisement for prostitution.

Pastor Ibiyeomie claims leg chain is an advertisement for prostitution. Photo credit: David Ibiyeomie

Source: Facebook

The Port Harcourt-based pastor said that’s the implication of wearing chains on the legs.

As reported by The Punch, Ibiyeomie stated this while preaching during the fourth service at Salvation Ministries headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

The man of God warned ladies against copying worldly fashion trends without understanding their deeper implications.

Ibiyeomie tackled the use of leg chains and other indecent dressing among young women.

“Many of you want to be fashionable, but you don’t know the implications of what you are doing.

“Ladies who wear chains on their legs simply mean, ‘I am a prostitute.

“The original meaning of wearing chains on the legs is, ‘You are a whore, you are not in the hotel but you are available.’”

He added that:

“Wearing chains on the legs is not fashion, it is simply an advertisement for prostitution.”

“Jesus hates poverty,” Pastor Ibiyeomie shares details

Recall that Pastor Ibiyeomie got many talking as he claimed Jesus Christ never entered the house of a poor man, which he says indicates Christ’s disapproval of poverty.

The cleric stated that Christ’s mission was not only to save souls but also to liberate believers from poverty, urging Christians to reject a “poverty mentality”.

The sermon has gone viral on social media, and Nigerians have shared their opinions about Ibiyeomie's interpretations of Jesus' interactions during his earthly ministry.

Ibiyeomie discourages people from collecting money from pastors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Ibiyeomie said it is not good to collect money from senior pastors.

The respected man of God who made the statement during a sermon said church members should give to pastors instead.

He said when church members collect money from senior men of God, they reduce their blessings instead of adding to it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng