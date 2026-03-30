Babagana Umara Zulum dissolved the Borno State Executive Council, relieving all commissioners of their duties

Secretary to the State Government Bukar Tijani said the move was to allow council members pursue elective positions ahead of the general elections

Zulum directed commissioners to hand over to permanent secretaries by 3 April 2026 and commended them for their service to Borno state

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the immediate dissolution of the Borno State Executive Council, effectively relieving all commissioners of their duties.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government, Bukar Tijani.

Nigerian Governor Sacks All Commissioners, Dissolves Executive Council

Source: Twitter

Decision linked to forthcoming elections

According to the statement, the move is aimed at creating room for members of the council who may wish to participate in the forthcoming general elections.

The government noted that the dissolution would provide “an enabling environment” for political aspirations among affected officials.

Commissioners ordered to hand over

Governor Zulum directed all outgoing commissioners to transfer responsibilities of their ministries to the respective permanent secretaries.

The handover process is expected to be completed on or before Friday, 3 April 2026.

Governor commends outgoing cabinet members

Despite the sweeping decision, the governor expressed appreciation to members of the dissolved council for their service to the state.

He acknowledged their role in governance, praising their efforts and contributions.

He expressed his “profound appreciation to the outgoing commissioners for their dedication, commitment, and invaluable contributions to the development and service of the people of Borno state.”

Transition begins in Borno

The dissolution marks a significant administrative shift in Borno State as the government prepares for a new political phase ahead of the elections.

Officials say the transition process is already underway, with permanent secretaries expected to oversee ministries pending further directives.

Source: Legit.ng