A Nigerian priest has issued a strong rebuttal against Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries after his sermon went viral

The pastor whose church is based in Port Harcourt had preached that Jesus Christ never visited the house of any poor person

In his rebuttal, which was posted on Facebook, the priest, Father Chinaka Justin Mbaeri, said what Ibiyeomie preached was prosperity gospel

More reactions have continued to trail a sermon preached by Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries.

Ibiyomie had preached that Jesus Christ did not visit poor people in their houses because he hates poverty.

According to Ibiyomie, all the people Jesus visited their houses were rich, meaning that he hates poverty.

He said:

"If I tell you something, it will baffle you. Jesus never visited any poor person in the house. Read your Bible. That means he hates poverty. Check! He visited Lazarus, they were not poor, they were giving him food. He visited a sinner called Zachaeus, who was rich. Tell me one poor Jesus entered his house. He hates poverty, that's the meaning. He hates people who are poor. He died for you not be poor. So, how can you now, come into church and have that kind of mentality. You can come poor but you are not permitted to remain poor. Nothing wrong you coming to Christ as a poor man but it is wrong for you to remain what? It is wrong!"

The sermon, which went viral on social media, did not sit well with many Christians, and they promptly called out the pastor.

One of those who reacted to the sermon is Reverend Father Chinaka Justin Mbaeri, who accused Pastor Ibiyeomie of trying to justify prosperity gospel.

He wrote:

"Jesus was born into poverty, wrapped in swaddling clothes, and laid in a manger (Luke 2:7). He chose a life of material detachment: “Foxes have holes… but the Son of Man has nowhere to lay his head” (Mtt. 8:20). He ate with tax collectors and sinners, yes, but also with humble peasants, fishermen, and the marginalized. He did not choose wealth or palace life. Are we to say He hated Himself?

"Jesus dined with Simon the leper (Mark 14:3), and with many sinners and outcasts, many of whom were poor. He healed beggars, widows, and the blind who sat by the roadside, not rich men in villas. The widow who gave two coins was praised (Mark 12:41-44), not the wealthy. And Jesus taught that blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven (Matthew 5:3). And in Luke’s Gospel, it’s not even “poor in spirit,” but simply “Blessed are you poor” (Luke 6:20)."

See some reactions below:

Solomon Shalegh said:

"Jesus also asked the Rich man that came to him to go and sell all his possessions and give the proceeds to the poor."

Fada Kay Media said:

"I've been waiting for your rebuttal. Now I can share. Thanks a lot my brother. We're proud of you."

