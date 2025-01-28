"You Are Reducing Your Blessings if You Collect Money From Your Pastors": Pastor David Ibiyeomie
- The lead pastor at the Salvation Ministries church, Pastor David Ibiyeomie has said it is not good to collect money from pastors
- The respected man of God made the statement during a sermon said church members should give to pastors instead
- He said when church members collect money from senior men of God, they reduce their blessings instead of adding to it
Source: Legit.ng
