Controversial matchmaker and actor Lege Miami shares sweet photos of his kids, Mercy and David, to mark Children’s Day

The skit maker’s post sparked massive reactions, with fans hailing him as a loving father

Some netizens turned the moment into comedy, teasing the actor and joking about his looks and parenting

As Nigerians joined the world in celebrating Children’s Day, popular actor and controversial online matchmaker, Adams Kehinde, aka Lege Miami, took to social media to proudly show off his adorable kids.

The actor shared a collage of pictures featuring his daughter, Mercy, and son, David, in a heartwarming post that quickly went viral.

Captioning the post, Lege wrote:

“CHILDREN’S DAY celebrations With ###Cc Mercy Miami & David Miami.”

Lege Miami melts hearts, celebrates Children’s Day with adorable pics of his Kids. Photos: @legemiami/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Despite his reputation for controversial matchmaking live videos, this sweet gesture earned him praise from many fans who were touched by the fatherly side of him.

Some netizens commended Lege for being a present and proud dad, while others seized the moment to drop jokes and witty remarks about his parenting and personality.

Legit.ng recalled that in 2024, the actor made the headlines when he stated that ladies who refuse to get married when they are young may likely regret it.

The online matchmaker noted that they may think they are enjoying themselves currently because they have the good things and are having fun.

He said that when old age hits them, they will see the essence of marriage. He also encouraged them to stick to their partners and not be moved by the challenges they may experience in marriage, because it would pay off in the future.

See the post here:

Netizens react to Lege Miami's post:

While some netizens couldn’t resist trolling him, others genuinely appreciated the loving moment between father and children.

@jumokewilliams_ stated:

“Lege is a caring father. Happy Children's Day, Mercy & David. You both shall make your father proud.”

@folly_baby90 wrote:

“Happy children’s day to you my lovelies @legemiamii you shall eat the fruit of your labour.”

@datguymodupe007 opined:

“Baba make I dey put joy for Mercy face na.”

@chuxxy_01 reacted:

“Make una sha no resemble una papa, una papa no wise at all ”

@aremola2022 stated:

“So you’re an Arsenal fan… no wonder you have anger issues.”

@oluwaloaseyi007 wrote:

“So Miami is the surname? And abeg no go run because of love ooo!”

@mayor_xm commented:

“Daddy Mercy… awon mummy Mercy nko?”

@dredpage wrote:

“You wan raise them without teeth”

@samulla027 shared:

“Lege how far Mercy now, make I wait for her?”

@poko_money_ wrote:

“Make them grow make you find her man straight”

Lege Miami melts hearts, celebrates Children’s Day with adorable pics of his Kids. Photos: @legemiami/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Lege Miami clashes with VDM

Legit reported that Lege Miami recently clashed with Nigerian social commentator and online personality Verydarkman. VDM slammed the actor in response to a video Lege Miami made about him.

Lege Miami had called out VDM for accusing the country's First son of being an accomplice in the reported detention of a factional president of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Abubakar Isah.

Responding, VDM fired back at the matchmaker for mocking his consistency in campaigning for the release of Isah.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng