Catholic priest Fr. Ugochukwu Ugwoke criticised Pastor David Ibiyeomie’s claim that Jesus hates the poor, calling it misleading and contrary to biblical teachings

He cited multiple scriptures to dispute Ibiyeomie’s statement, highlighting Jesus’ compassion for the poor and His rejection of wealth as a measure of faith

Ugwoke urged religious leaders to prioritise theological accuracy and warned against prosperity teachings that distort Christ’s true mission

A Nigerian Catholic priest, Fr. Ugochukwu Ugwoke, has strongly condemned recent remarks by Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the founder of Salvation Ministries, who claimed that Jesus never visited a poor man’s house and hates poverty and poor people.

In a post on X, Ugwoke described the statement as erroneous, misleading, and harmful to the Gospel’s true message.

He argued that Jesus' ministry was deeply connected to the poor, referencing Luke 4:18, where Christ defined His mission as bringing “good news to the poor.”

The priest stressed that the assertion that Jesus never associated with poor people lacked scriptural backing and distorted biblical teachings.

Biblical evidence disputing Pastor Ibiyeomie’s claim

Ugwoke provided multiple scriptural references to counter Ibiyeomie’s statement, highlighting that Peter’s house, where Jesus healed Peter’s mother-in-law (Mark 1:29-31), was not a wealthy estate. He further pointed to Mary, Martha, and Lazarus, stating that Scripture never identified them as rich, only as hospitable.

Additionally, Ugwoke cited Luke 6:20, where Jesus praised the poor, declaring, “Blessed are you who are poor, for yours is the kingdom of God.” He contrasted this with Luke 6:24, where Jesus rebuked the rich. He emphasised that Jesus never preached prosperity as a gospel but instead taught sacrifice, love, and justice.

Warnings against misinterpretation of wealth and faith

The Catholic priest warned against modern prosperity teachings that suggest financial success is a sign of divine favour.

He referenced Matthew 25:35-40, where Jesus identified with the poor, saying, “I was hungry, and you gave me food... naked, and you clothed me.” Ugwoke argued that Jesus became poor Himself (2 Cor 8:9) to grant spiritual riches, not material wealth to believers.

Further reinforcing his stance, he pointed to the rich young ruler (Matt 19:16-24), whom Jesus instructed to sell his possessions and give to the poor, a challenge rather than an endorsement of wealth. He also noted that early Christians shared their possessions to support those in need (Acts 4:32-35).

Call for theological accuracy and social responsibility

Ugwoke urged religious leaders to avoid misleading teachings that alienate the poor, reinforcing that Jesus does not hate the poor but loves and walks with them.

He cautioned against idolatry of wealth, insisting that any gospel that prioritises financial success over faith and sacrifice is not aligned with Christ’s teachings.

See the full statement below:

“Recently, a Nigerian pastor and the founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie claimed that Jesus never visited a poor man’s house and that Jesus hates poverty and poor people. This teaching is not only erroneous but both disturbing and misleading. Such falsehood should not be allowed to spread as it will contaminate the Gospel of Christ.

“Looking at the ministry of Jesus Christ, Jesus himself defines his mission in these terms: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me... He has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor...” (Luke 4:18). This text is foundational to understanding the mission and ministry of Christ. The poor were the primary audience of Jesus’ ministry.

“The assertion that Jesus “never visited a poor man's house” lacks scriptural backing. For one, Peter’s house (Mark 1:29-31), where Jesus healed Peter’s mother-in-law, was not a mansion. Peter was a fisherman, a working-class man - not a wealthy aristocrat.

“What about Mary, Martha, and Lazarus who fed Jesus and his disciples? Yes, they gave Jesus food, but nowhere does Scripture say they were “rich.” They were hospitable, not wealthy by biblical standards. Hospitality does not equate wealth (Luke 10:38–42; John 12:1–8).

“In Luke 6:20, Jesus praised the poor: “Blessed are you who are poor, for yours is the kingdom of God.” And in Luke 6:24, he rebuked the rich: “Woe to you who are rich, for you have received your consolation.” Clearly, Jesus did not “hate poor people.”

“Let’s be very clear: Poverty is not a virtue, but neither is wealth a sign of divine approval. Jesus never taught prosperity as a gospel. He taught surrender, sacrifice, love, and justice. If we follow the logic that “Jesus hates poverty = He hates poor people,” then what do we do with Matthew 25:35-40, where he identifies with the poor? “I was hungry, and you gave me food... naked, and you clothed me…” He says, “Whatever you did to the least, you did to Me.”

“As a matter of fact, Jesus became poor himself: “Though He was rich, yet for your sake He became poor, so that through His poverty, you might become rich.” (2 Cor 8:9) The “riches” here are not material but spiritual grace and salvation.

“Nowhere in the Gospels did Jesus equate financial prosperity with holiness or divine favor as taught by many men and women of God today. Remember the rich young ruler (Matt 19:16–24) who came to Jesus asking what he could do to possess eternal life? Jesus told him to sell his possessions and give to the poor. Jesus did not applaud his wealth; He challenged it.

“In the early Church, believers sold their possessions and distributed to those in need (Acts 4:32-35). The apostles did not teach that faith would make everyone materially rich - but that in Christ, we have all we need. To preach that Jesus hates the poor is not just bad theology, it is a moral and pastoral error. It alienates and discriminates the very people Jesus came to comfort (see Isaiah 61:1) and promotes a gospel of greed, not grace.

“Let us please be properly guided. Jesus does not hate the poor. He loves them, walks with them, and includes them at His table. Let us be cautious of any gospel that forgets the cross and idolizes cash. It is not the Gospel of Christ.”

