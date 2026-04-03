Iran has reported a US fighter jet shot down and released photos showing the wreckage over its territory

US forces have launched a high-risk search-and-rescue operation while officials warn that helicopters could face Iranian fire

The incident coincides with a US airstrike near Tehran, with President Donald Trump hinting at potential escalation

Iran’s state media reported on Friday, April 3, that a United States fighter jet was shot down over the country by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iran claims it shot down a US fighter jet as photos of the wreckage are released. Photo: Getty, X/Zlatti_71

Source: Twitter

The agency released photos it said show the wreckage of the aircraft.

Meanwhile, according to The New York Times, the fate of the pilot remains unknown.

An unnamed US official, who confirmed the news to Reuters, disclosed that American forces are attempting a search-and-rescue operation, but the mission faces serious risks given Iran’s military capabilities.

US Central Command, however, maintained that task forces in nearby Iraq and Syria are ready to respond if American aircraft are downed.

Officials further cautioned that rescue efforts could be complicated, especially if helicopters are used, as Iran has shown it can strike slow-moving aircraft.

The incident comes on the same day as a US airstrike on a highway bridge near Tehran, which Iranian media said killed eight people and injured 95.

Former President Donald Trump, who celebrated the attack, warned on social media that “much more [was] to follow.”

Pilot missing after US fighter jet reportedly downed over Iran. Photo credit: Zlatti_71

Source: Twitter

Iran mobilises 1 million troops as tensions escalate

Iran has reportedly assembled over one million fighters, combining trained military personnel and civilian volunteers, amid rising fears of a possible ground war with the United States and Israel.

As reported by Legit.ng, recruitment surged at Basij, IRGC, and army centres, with young Iranians stepping forward. Tehran reinforced defences on strategic Kharg Island with additional troops and air defence systems.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned of “relentless attacks” against any aggressor and confirmed that Iranian forces are closely monitoring US troop movements in the region.

Chinese tutorial on Downing F-35 Goes Viral

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Chinese engineer’s tutorial on how to shoot down the US F-35 fighter jet went viral online amid ongoing tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

The video, reportedly created by an account known as “Laohu Talks World,” explained how low-cost systems could target the advanced stealth jet, gaining millions of views and being translated into Persian for wider reach.

Reports suggest the content is part of a broader trend of technically skilled civilians sharing military-related insights online.

China’s Nostradamus warns US could lose Iran war

Professor Xueqin Jiang, known as “China’s Nostradamus,” has drawn global attention after predicting the outcome of the ongoing US-Iran conflict. Two of his earlier forecasts from May 2024, Donald Trump winning the 2024 election and the US entering a war with Iran, have already come true.

Jiang’s latest warning claims that the United States could ultimately lose the war in Iran, reshaping global power dynamics. He cited Iran’s demographics, difficult terrain, and internal resistance as factors making a long-term American victory unlikely.

Source: Legit.ng