Pastor David Ibiyomie of Salvation Ministries has responded to those criticising him for saying Jesus hates poverty

The man of God, whose church is very popular in Port Harcourt, issued the explanation after people accused him of not preaching the right thing

In a video, Pastor Ibiyomie said he had to consult the Holy Spirit to know if he was wrong, but he found out he was right

A video has shown Pastor David Ibiyeomie explaining his sermon about Jesus Christ hating poverty.

In an earlier sermon, which went viral on social media, the popular church leader had said Jesus Christ hates poverty and poor people.

The pastor explained why his sermon on poverty was right. Photo credit: Instagram/Pastor David Ibiyieomie.

Source: Instagram

According to Ibiyeomie, Jesus did not visit the home of anyone who was poor during his earthly ministry.

He had said:

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

"If I tell you something, it will baffle you. Jesus never visited any poor person in the house. Read your Bible. That means he hates poverty. Check! He visited Lazarus, they were not poor, they were giving him food. He visited a sinner called Zachaeus, who was rich. Tell me one poor Jesus entered his house. He hates poverty, that's the meaning. He hates people who are poor. He died for you not be poor. So, how can you now, come into church and have that kind of mentality. You can come poor but you are not permitted to remain poor. Nothing wrong you coming to Christ as a poor man but it is wrong for you to remain what? It is wrong!"

Poeple criticise Pastor Ibiyeomie

What he said did not sit well with many people, as they criticised him, saying his sermon was incorrect.

But in what appeared to be a direct response to social media users who called him out, another video shows the pastor explaining what he said.

Ibieyomie insists he was not wrong, says if he is wrong, he won't claim to be right

According to him, he had to consult the Holy Spirit to find out if what he preached was wrong, but he got a clearer explanation, which shows he is right to have said Jesus hated poverty.

His words:

"People were calling me. One or two persons were calling me, saying the internet is on fire. I said what is on fire? I don't even know what is on fire. I'm not interested. But out of curiosity, I said Holy Spirit, if I'm wrong, tell me and I will never say I'm right when I'm wrong. He was dictating God's word to me verbatim. He said 'you are not wrong, you are right.' I said how? He said listen, and he began to break down scriptures. He said I became sin for humanity. True? I said yes. He said you became sin. He said that's why we must not....He said do you like sin? I said no. He said Christians hate sin? I said yes. He said can you be a friend to a sinner? He said no. He said you can only lead people to Christ but you cannot be a friend to be a friend to a sinner. Is that not true? Is that not true? He quoted Bible scriptures for me. And he said 'don't sit in the counsel of the ungodly. We says so. Is that not true? If a believer is mixing with sinners, I think you say why is this man mixing with sinners? Don't you say so? I think you say so? You say why can't this man lead people to Christ? You say why is this man, why is he mixing with sinners? Everybody gets angry when a believer is mixing with sinners."

The pastor said just as believers cannot mix with sinners, so it is with poor people. He reemphasised that Jesus died to bring people out of poverty.

His words:

"He said so, also when a believer mixes with the poor, people should be angry. He said 'I was made poor that you might be rich.' So poverty is not of me. He said you can help the poor but not associate with the poor. He said if you do that, you are saying my death and resurrection is in vain. I died that you might come out of poverty. So, you should not....now listen carefully: Do you like to stay with the sick? You don't like to stay with the sick? Why? Because Jesus became health for you. So, do you like to stay with the poor? He became poor that you might what......? You can help the poor. That you don't have money does not mean you are poor. Poverty is mentality."

Pastor Ibiyeomie had said Jesus did not visit the home of any poor person on earth. Photo credit: Instagram/David Ibiyeomie.

Source: Instagram

The video was posted on Facebook by a user identified as Solomon Ibiyeomie.

Watch the video below:

Facebook reactions to new sermon by David Ibiyeomie

Emmanuel Chijioke said:

"He should quote the scriptural chapter and verses. because the Holy Spirit never minister outside the context of the scripture. The Holy Spirit does not have it's own message rather than the written word. Tell him to give of scriptural quotes. who are the ungodly the poor or the rich? With this kind of teaching, you go nowhere."

Chi Chi said:

"It is not possible for everyone in a society to be rich, so rest. Your message is centered on prosperity final."

Justice Osazuwa said:

"You are making more mistakes, another spirit has taken over, that was not the holy spirit, what you are saying now is even worse than what you said before. JESUS was called a friend of sinners in Matthew 11 vs 19 because he even ate with them. JESUS didn't die for you to be a millionaire, he became poor for you to be rich in his grace and righteousness, neither poor or rich in that verse means what you understood, even if you want to interpret it in this manner, was jesus rich in physical wealth or money? The answer is NO, Be humble enough and apologise for that repugnant message sir"

Pastor Adeboye's testimony goes viral

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) shared what happened to a woman who was after him.

Pastor Adeboye said the woman who was married was forcing him to be her husband, insisting it was God who revealed it to her.

The pastor said the whole problem got to a point where he had to say a prayer and the woman died in London.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng