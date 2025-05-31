The Nigerian federal government has launched the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme to equip millions of young people with employable skills

Spearheaded by education minister Dr Tunji Alausa, the initiative provides free tuition, accommodation, feeding, monthly stipends, and startup support for students

Seyi Gesinde, an award-winning journalist, political scientist and social commentator, described the TVET reform as one of the most ambitious and inclusive education policies Nigeria has seen in decades

Abuja, FCT - The federal government has unveiled a nationwide skills development programme targeting millions of young people as part of a major push to reform its education-to-employment system, the Ministry of Education said on Friday, May 30.

Legit.ng gathers that the new Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiative, led by education minister Dr Tunji Alausa, aims to provide free tuition, accommodation, feeding, and a monthly stipend of N22,500 to students enrolled in accredited technical colleges.

Dr Tunji Alausa speaks during the launch of the TVET initiative in Abuja.

“TVET is not just about teaching young people to work with their hands,” Alausa said at the programme launch in Abuja.

“It’s about unleashing Nigeria’s industrial potential.”

TVET aimed at bridging the youth opportunity gap

Each year, about 5.2 million Nigerians graduate from secondary school, but only around 1.8 million proceed to higher education, according to government data. The remaining 3.4 million face limited prospects.

TVET seeks to close that gap by offering technical education and workforce readiness training in construction, ICT, manufacturing, energy, and the creative sectors. Authorities plan to train 5 million young Nigerians over the next five years.

In addition to classroom learning, trainees will receive nationally recognised certifications, starter toolkits, and access to single-digit interest loans through the Bank of Industry.

The initiative includes job placement services, entrepreneurship support, and structured mentorship. The goal is to ensure a smoother transition from training to employment or self-employment.

How TVET will be rolled out nationwide

Over 400 centres have been accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE). The first phase will focus on all Federal Technical Colleges and one technical college in each of Nigeria’s 36 states. The training curriculum is aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), designed to match market needs.

“The NSQF is not just an education reform; it’s a redesign of our human capital network,” said Prof Idris Bugaje, NBTE Executive Secretary.

Officials say the programme is designed to reduce unemployment, empower disadvantaged youths, and build a more inclusive economy.

“This is not just about skills. It is about hope. It is about dignity,” said Prof Suwaiba Ahmed, minister of state for education.

Alausa said Nigeria’s heavy dependence on oil and raw materials must give way to a diversified, knowledge-driven economy. A skilled workforce, he added, could help attract foreign investment and position Nigeria as a regional hub for skilled labour.

To ensure transparency and accountability, stipends and starter packs will be disbursed through the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFund) using biometric verification tied to the National Identification Number (NIN). Disbursements will be performance-based and monitored by education boards, civil society groups, and a public dashboard.

Private sector involvement

Employers will be involved in curriculum design via Sector Skill Councils and will contribute to infrastructure, student mentorship, and apprenticeships through public-private partnerships.

Officials also hope to tap into the global skills market. With skilled labour shortages worldwide, trained Nigerians could pursue overseas opportunities, potentially boosting remittances and international linkages.

TVET will prioritise enrolment for women, rural youth, and people with disabilities, using data-driven outreach through civil society organisations and state agencies.

Certification will be administered by the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) and other recognised bodies. QR-coded certificates and random audits will help maintain quality standards.

Commentator backs TVET as national game-changer

Seyi Gesinde, an award-winning journalist, political scientist and social commentator, described the TVET reform as one of the most ambitious and inclusive education policies Nigeria has seen in decades.

“This is not just another education policy, it is a national movement,” he said.

“By providing practical skills, financial support, and job-matching, this programme has the potential to turn Nigeria’s youth population into its most powerful economic asset.”

Gesinde praised the initiative’s focus on underserved populations and its blend of education, entrepreneurship, and accountability. “If implemented with the integrity it promises, TVET could be remembered as the reform that transformed not just lives, but the entire economy.”

A cross-section of attendees during the launch of Nigeria's TVET programme, aimed at transforming youth employment opportunities.

Minister Alausa described the programme as a “strategic investment” in the nation’s future, one that could redefine education from a privilege into a practical tool for empowerment.

“Success,” he said, “will be measured in jobs created, businesses started, and families lifted out of poverty.”

