The Nigerian Army has sent an important message to successful candidates in the 89 Regular Recruit Intake (89RRI) recruitment exercise

The army announced that the 89RRI recruitment exercise for shortlisted candidates has been rescheduled from Sunday, June 8th to 21st, 2025

According to the Nigerian Army, the new dates supersede the previous dates of June 2nd to 16th, 2025 and all shortlisted candidates are to take note of the revised dates

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has announced the rescheduling of the 89 Regular Recruit Intake (89RRI) recruitment exercise for shortlisted candidates.

Legit.ng recalls that the Nigerian Army has shortlisted candidates for 89RRI trades/non-tradesmen and women recruitment.

Nigerian Army rescheduled the 89 Regular Recruit Intake (89RRI) exercise. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

The recruitment exercise will now be held from Sunday, June 8th to 21st, 2025.

This was contained in a short statement issued via the Nigerian Army X handle @HQNigerianArmy on Friday, May 30, 2025.

UPDATE ON THE 89RRI RECRUITMENT EXERCISE

The Nigerian Army has rescheduled the 89 Regular Recruit Intake (89RRI) exercise, which will now hold from June 8th to 21st, 2025. This supersedes the previous dates of June 2nd to 16th, 2025. All shortlisted candidates and the general public are required to take note of the revised dates.

Nigerians react as Army reschedules 89RRI recruitment exercise

@Dark_Margwa

I have applied more than five times. I genuinely believe in my capability and zeal to serve in the Nigerian Army, but you never saw the potential in me to be shortlisted. Sadly, this has extinguished the passion I once had......

@IsaacOmola34450

I like how the Nigerian military is tough these days.

Good job guys.

@OkoliStephenIz3

Nigeria's military now recruits every Eke market days, while NNPC recruits once in a blue moon

Tales of a failing nation where the military is solely reserved for the children of the poor whilst that of rich cruises abroad.

@zikolee63

When is DSSC coming out

@emekanws

Forward ever to the strongest army in the world

@LugardKogi

You want to recruit young men and send them to the slaughter again? What has the Military done for the families of the hundreds of soldiers who died in the north fighting Boko Haram and Herdsmen? The Generals keep eating fat and sending the rank and file to their deaths.

Source: Legit.ng