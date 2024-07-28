APPLY: Nigerian Army Starts Direct Short Service Recruitment, Discloses How to Register
- One of the largest uniformed combat services in Africa, the Nigerian Army, has announced a fresh recruitment for 2025
- In a statement seen by Legit.ng, the Army unveiled the method of application and the entry requirements
- The Army shared the conditions of service, registration closing date, and further information about the opportunity
Garki, Abuja - The Nigerian Army (NA) on Sunday, July 28, announced the commencement of enlistment for its short-service combatant commission course.
In a statement signed by the military secretary (Army), Army Headquarters, Department of military secretary, Mambilla Barracks, Asokoro, Abuja, the agency urged prospective applicants and the general public to watch out for jingles on television and radio stations after their latest publication which was shared on X on Sunday, July 28.
Nigerian Army offers opportunity for new intakes
The statement partly reads:
“Applications are invited from eligible Nigerians for commission into the Nigerian Army as Short Service Combatant (SSC) commission officers.
“The SSC application is open to both civilians and serving military personnel. Only serving military personnel sponsored to civil institutions by any of the Services of the Armed Forces shall be considered.
“On completion of the training and commissioning as officers, the SSC Commission officers would serve in the combat army (infantry and armour corps) and combat support arms (artillery, engineers, signals, and intelligence corps) of the Nigerian Army.”
Legit.ng learnt that all applications must be submitted on or before Sunday, September 15, 2024.
Check out the full statement below:
