Breaking: Tinubu Issues Directive on Emefiele’s 753 Duplexes and Other Apartments
- President Bola Tinubu has directed that the forfeited 753-unit housing estate reportedly owned by former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele should be completed
- The president has also directed that the property should be made available to Nigerians interested in buying in a transparent manner
- Arc Ahmed Dangiwa, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, disclosed the president's directive after the EFCC officially handed over the facility to his ministry
The federal government has disclosed it will be selling the 753-unit housing estate reportedly forfeited by Godswin Emefiele, the embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The property was one of the assets the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recovered.
The possession of the property was confirmed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development on Tuesday, May 20, adding that the property was located in Abuja. The ministry announced the EFCC formally handed it over to it.
Minister speaks on Emefiele's property
Arc Ahmed Dangiwa, the minister of Housing and Urban Development, announced the development in a tweet, explaining that President Bola Tinubu has directed that the property should be completed and made available to the Nigerian public.
His tweet reads in part:
"This handover is in line with the directive of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, that the recovered estate be completed and made available to the Nigerian public through a transparent and accountable process."
Dangiwa then commended the anti-graft agency for its commitment in the fight against corruption and the efforts on asset recovery. He noted that the move was a significant milestone in ensuring that recovered assets are made to be directly beneficial to the Nigerian people.
EFCC, housing ministry to work on Emefiele's estate
The minister then explained that his ministry and the EFCC would soon embark on a familiarisation tour of the estate for assessment. He said a thorough integrity tests and structural assessments would be carried out on the facility. This, he said, was to confirm their stability and safety for habitation.
According to the minister, the housing units will be made available to the public for sale, and they will be for those who meet special government needs. He promised that a transparent and competitive process would be adopted and that nationwide advertising would be made. He also disclosed that Nigerians should look out for the renewed hope portal to apply for the house.
On his part, Ola Olukoyede, the chairman of the EFCC, explained that the event was both symbolic and practical and that it demonstrated the government's stance on corruption. He said it was to show Nigerians that whatever proceeds of crime the commission recovers, it will be done in a transparent manner that benefits the Nigerian public.
Dangiwa's tweet is here:
Lamentations trail EFCC's revelation of Emefiele's estate
Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC links the 753 duplexes and other apartments in Abuja to the former governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, which has been mouth-opening.
Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, described the development as disheartening, adding that it raised serious questions about corruption in Nigeria.
Anifowoshe then called for a thorough investigation of the revelation, caution and open-minded approach.
