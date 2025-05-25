The federal government has announced plans to sell the 753-unit Estate linked to Emefiele recovered by the EFCC

Although the sales have not officially started, FG promises that it will be sold to ordinary Nigerians

The sale will be conducted via the federal government portal and is expected to come with flexible payment options

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends

The Federal Government is preparing to put up for sale a massive 753-unit housing estate linked to former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The government promises to sell to low and middle-income Nigerians.

The property, which spans over 150,000 square metres and comprises various housing types including duplexes and flats, was recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in December 2024 following a final forfeiture order issued by Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the FCT High Court.

The EFCC described the estate as the largest single asset recovery in its history.

Despite legal efforts by Emefiele to reclaim the property in April 2025, the court dismissed his application.

On May 20, 2025, EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede formally handed the estate over to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, Punch reports.

FG to sell Emefiele state to Nigerians

Although the sale of the estate has not officially commenced, the government has assured that the property will be made available to ordinary Nigerians.

According to the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Badamasi Haiba, the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to expand homeownership across all income levels.

Haiba stated that the estate is still under construction and will undergo integrity assessments before sales begin.

Where can Nigerians buy Emefiele property?

Haiba confirmed that the homes will be sold through the ministry’s digital platform renewedhopehomes.fmhud.gov.ng.

The offer will come with flexible payment options, including mortgage, instalments, and rent-to-own schemes.

Haiba said:

“To promote transparency, the entire process will be handled online. Any Nigerian can log in, select a house, choose a payment plan, and apply without intermediaries”

He also dismissed speculations that the houses would be reserved for political elites, assuring that the portal-driven system was designed to prevent interference and ensure fairness.

Checks by Legit.ng showed that Nigerians looking to own a house can do so for as low as N8 million, with flexible payment options.

Government opens channels to report housing agents, Lagosians react

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state government recently shared reporting channels for residents to report agents and property owners who engaged in practices contrary to the law.

According to the Lagos State Tenancy Law of 2011 and LASRERA Law, estate agents can charge no more than 10% of the total annual rent as their agency fee.

The law also declared that it is the responsibility of the party engaging the agent, typically the tenant, to pay the agency fees unless otherwise agreed.

