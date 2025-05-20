DSS Storms Abuja Hajj Camp, Arrests Three Wanted Kidnappers
- The DSS has arrested three suspected kidnappers at the Hajj camp in Abuja during routine screening of intending pilgrims
- The suspects, who were reportedly wanted for kidnapping and banditry, had been evading capture until their failed attempt to join the pilgrimage
- Security sources confirmed the arrests and assured that further details would be released as investigations continue
Security operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS) have apprehended three individuals linked to kidnapping and banditry at the Hajj camp in Abuja.
The arrest took place during the routine screening of intending pilgrims scheduled for airlift to Saudi Arabia.
According to a credible source within the security agency as reported by the Guardian, the suspects had been on the run following an intense manhunt initiated by law enforcement agencies.
Identities of suspects withheld
The source confirmed their arrest on Monday but withheld the identities of the suspects, citing the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation.
"I can confirm operatives arrested three suspects," the source stated, adding that further details would be released in due course.
The arrested individuals were reportedly declared wanted in connection with a series of kidnapping cases in parts of the country.
Their attempt to blend in with pilgrims heading for the annual Hajj was foiled by the DSS personnel stationed at the camp.
The operation, which was carried out discreetly to avoid panic among the pilgrims, was part of a broader security strategy to ensure that no wanted individual leaves the country under false pretenses.
This development comes amid increasing efforts by Nigerian security agencies to dismantle kidnapping syndicates and restore public confidence in the nation’s security framework.
