The Punjab State police authority in India has revealed how Nigerian and Ghanaian nationals carry out illicit activities in India

Senior Superintendent of Police, Harmandeep Singh Hans said the suspects between ages 25 and 35, allegedly used fake social media profiles to befriend Indian and foreign nationals

Also, India Police revealed that the "scammers" also targeted fellow Nigerian citizens, deceiving them with fake job offers in India

Seven Nigerian and Ghanaian nationals are set to face trial in India after allegedly defrauding over 350 victims of more than $94,000 (in dollar terms), the Punjab State police authority revealed.

Seven Nigerians, Ghanaians were arrested from a rented accommodation in Noida from where they ran a fake call centre. Photo credit: Express/Jasbir Malhi

Source: UGC

Scammer defrauded victims of more than $94,000 - India police

The suspects, all male and aged between 25 and 35, were arrested by the Mohali Cyber Crime Cell of the Punjab Police during a sting operation that dismantled what officials described as an "international fraud syndicate".

As reported by The Indian Express, the accused had been operating from a rented apartment in Noida, where they allegedly set up a fake call centre to run their fraudulent activities.

During the raid, the police recovered a substantial haul, including 79 smartphones, four laptops (two of which were Apple MacBooks), 99 SIM cards (both Indian and foreign), and documents linked to 31 fake bank accounts.

The total value of the seized items was estimated at around 30 lakh Rupee, while bank transactions linked to the gang amounted to approximately 15 crore, equivalent to over $94,000.

India police share how seven Nigerians, Ghanaians defrauded 350 victims in the country. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Harmandeep Singh Hans, confirmed the arrests and said:

“The accused allegedly used fake social media profiles to befriend Indian and foreign nationals.

“They would promise expensive gifts from abroad and later claim that customs had held the parcel, demanding money under the guise of clearance fees or taxes.”

Also, DSP Rupinderdeep Kaur Sohi, who led the operation, said:

“The house from which they operated was rented by a Nigerian woman, whose whereabouts are currently unknown.

“The suspects also opened bank accounts in private banks, and we are investigating the names on the accounts and how they procured the SIM cards.”

She further disclosed that the syndicate did not limit its fraud to Indian nationals alone.

“The scammers also targeted fellow Nigerian citizens, deceiving them with fake job offers in India,” Sohi added.

Suspects to face trial

As reported by The Punch, the suspects were presented before a Mohali court and had been remanded in police custody for two days to aid further investigation.

