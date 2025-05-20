A Nigerian lady has drawn people's attention to an unusual feature she found in a restaurant's restroom

When she visited the Abuja restaurant and used its toilet, she did not expect to find a long sofa in it

People were amused after watching the video she posted, with some offering explanations for the possible purpose of the sofa in the toilet

A lady was amazed after finding a long sofa in the restroom of an Abuja restaurant she had patronised.

She discovered the unusual restroom arrangement when she entered the restaurant's toilet.

A lady was in awe after seeing a long sofa in a restaurant's restroom.

She wondered why a restaurant's restroom would have a long sofa.

"Like, why toilet go get chair?" the lady, with the TikTok handle @empressovabj, remarked while filming the restroom.

A video she posted on TikTok showed how the restroom looked. Apart from the long sofa, the restroom also has an air conditioner and a big mirror.

At the time of this report, the lady's video had garnered over 126k views. People were amused to see a sofa in a restroom.

A lady finds a long sofa in a restaurant's toilet.

Some humourously explained its purpose in the restroom.

Watch her video below:

Mixed reactions trail Abuja restaurant's restroom

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

17_21_5_5_14 said:

"Maybe for people that wants to snap in with the mirror, you know, to add more beauty to the background."

Isabella_Xoxo🧚‍♀️🦋 said:

"Omo to come out here go hard me oo."

Jeffblack😈 said:

"It’s actually called a restroom for a reason."

grace_lyn16 said:

"If your sh.it 💩 is too strong you sit down and wait instead of sitting in the toilet."

TheHumble_King 👑 said:

"Na rest room nah, and the chair na for person wey come with you to seat while you use the toilet 😂 visit crush cafe and Qwarinpa area 1, it also giving luxury rest room."

BUCHI_OPHICIAL ⚡️ said:

"Village girls don enter city una no know wetin dey chair is for."

Joyful🦋 said:

"Maybe if you want to cry you can just sit there and and cry very well."

She’s evil 👿 🌚💕 said:

"Omo u don see crush cafe own 😂😂😭 to sleep go just Dey hungry you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady was in awe to find a bed and a wardrobe inside a Lagos restaurant's toilet.

Man finds unusual male toilet in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man was taken aback over an unusual male toilet he had found at a Lagos event that he attended.

The young man said that he discovered it when he wanted to use the toilet, which was the only one the venue had. Quite to his amazement, the man saw that the toilet has two seats, causing him to question the property owner's real intention for such a set-up. Commenting on the unusual toilet set-up, a plumber told Legit.ng:

"I only saw it in one mechanical drawing sent to me by one of my clients from Turkey years back, but it's in his private room for himself and maybe his woman."

