MC Oluomo and KWAM 1 were among the prominent figures who graced a music concert organised in Abuja

One of the highlights of the event was MC Oluomo's display on stage as KWAM 1 thrilled fans with his songs

Some netizens shared their observations of MC Oluomo's display, with some claiming the NURTW boss was scared of the EFCC

Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, the president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has caused a buzz on social media with his display on stage as Fuji maestro King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka K1 De Ultimate or KWAM 1, performed in Abuja.

According to reports, MC Oluomo and KWAM 1 were among the popular dignitaries who attended a music concert dubbed Fuji Vibez Live in Abuja.

MC Oluomo displays dance moves as KWAM 1 performs on stage. Credit: kingmcoluomo/kingwasiuayindemarshall/officialefcc

The video shared by GoldMyne captured MC Oluomo happily showing off his dance moves on stage as KWAM 1 performed.

However, it reached a point when the NURTW president signalled to a man who appeared to be his aide to come closer.

The man, who was spotted with a bag, moved closer to Oluomo as he stood behind KWAM 1.

Netizens share observation about MC Oluomo's display as KWAM 1 performs in Abuja Credit: kingmcoluomo

A clip captured the NURTW president taking what appeared to be money from the bag, which he handed to another man who also stood behind KWAM 1.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that MC Oluomo clapped back at Nigerians taunting him over his viral 'Kundus' comment.

The video showing MC Oluomo's display with KWAM 1 on stage in Abuja is below:

Reactions to MC Oluomo's display on stage

Some netizens claimed MC Oluomo was trying to avoid troubles from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who recently invited some celebrities over the abuse of the naira at events.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

ainainnovationtech wrote:

"Something Dey under cloth."

ladyk1960 said:

"Dodging camera because of EFCC."

iam_degold

"Mc don get yansh or Naa my eye."

jmkeventandkitchen wrote:

"The of efcc is the beginning of hide and spray."

monsieur_dee1 said"

"These ones still get money to lavish!"

ichbin_davido said:

"Efcc spay watching with 4G to see if they will spray money."

bukky_tebby_1 wrote:

"Na this method we go Dey use now the fear of efcc."

iam_phemmyd1 commented:

"Yoruba man with Yoruba sense."

dammysmart4 said:

"MC don do BBL."

truthisbitter9ja commented:

"Ę șa continue ma șe owo ilu bașu-bașu.. God of Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 go remember the Nigerian poor masses one day."

odid.de said:

"That man in white does not understand the concept of "Personal Space". Jeez!"

ayomioffical_ said:

"No be kundus be that."

MC Oluomo's daughter gets engaged on birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the NURTW president could soon walk his daughter Ayinke down the aisle after her engagement at a lavish birthday party.

On Thursday, May 8, videos from MC Oluomo's daughter's 30th birthday celebration in Atlanta, United States, emerged online.

A clip captured the moment Oluomo's daughter Ayinke's fiancé popped the question as he went on his knees amid cheers from onlookers.

