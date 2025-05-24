Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's aide, Paul Ibe, has dragged the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, as some Abuja residents shared a signboard seeking funds for road rehabilitation

Atiku's aide lamented that the affected road was just 500 metres away from the official residence of Wike in Abuja

This came amid the growing political rivalry between the FCT minister and the former vice president, a situation which traced back to the outcome of the PDP presidential primary in 2022

Paul Ibe, a media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has dragged the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, while sharing an image of a signboard that boldly carried the words "self-help road project."

The signboard was reportedly erected by the Kuje District Stakeholders Forum, seeking funds from the public to renovate some communities in the district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which were the duty of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

Paul Ibe speaks on Abuja bad roads

In a tweet, Ibe lamented that the signboard tells the story of the conditions of people with deplorable roads, adding that the people in the Kuje area have resorted to self-help in fixing the road conditions in their communities.

The aide to the former vice president noted that commuting in and out of the community has been hell for the people, particularly during the rainy season. He lamented that the road that the people are contributing money for was only 500 metres away from the official residence of Wike in Abuja.

The contractor leaves the Abuja road

He noted that a portion of the road, which was around the Lifecamp Roundabout, has been resurfaced up to the front of Stella Marris College by one construction company that identifies itself as Cedars, but the construction company has left the site.

His tweet reads in part:

"This signboard tells the story of road users in Lifecamp and Kafe District and adjoining areas of Abuja. These areas host scores of residential Estates. Faced with deplorable roads, the residents of those areas have resorted to self-help to fix Abubakar Koko Avenue, the major access road in and out of the area."

The tweet is here:

How Wike, Atiku's rivalry started

Recall that Atiku and Wike had become political rivals since the outcome of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary in 2022, when the former vice president defeated the minister and failed to come to terms with Wike during the 2023 presidential election.

Since the 2023 election, when Atiku lost to President Bola Tinubu and Wike was nominated to be a minister under the All Progressives Congress (APC), the former vice president's camp has been calling for Wike's expulsion from the PDP over anti-party allegations.

