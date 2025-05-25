President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made a series of strategic appointments, reinforcing governance across multiple states in Nigeria

Key figures from Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Adamawa, Benue, and Kaduna have been placed in influential roles within federal agencies

These appointments is seen as a commitment to regional representation and policy-driven leadership in crucial sectors such as agriculture, finance, and social development

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's recent appointments on May 24 have brought notable states and figures into key positions across various federal agencies.

The appointments have particularly favoured several states, including Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Adamawa, Benue, and Kaduna.

List of States That Benefited from Tinubu’s Recent Appointments Released. Photo credit: HermesFurian/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

These selections are believed to be a strategic approach to governance by placing trusted individuals at the helm of crucial institutions.

The announcement, which has drawn keen interest from political observers, saw appointments spanning diverse sectors such as finance, agriculture, sports, and social development.

Among the notable appointees is Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani from Zamfara, who was named Managing Director of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC). Additionally, Hamza Ibrahim Baba from Kano took up the role of Programme Manager for the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

Zamfara and Katsina emerged as one of the states with significant representation in the latest appointments.

Alongside Umar Danfulani’s role at NAIC, the state secured other key positions, including Sen. Tijjani Yahaya Kaura’s appointment as Director-General of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre.

Katsina State received several appointments, with Abdullahi Mohammed being named Executive Director (Finance & Administration) of the Nigeria–São Tomé and Príncipe Joint Development Authority.

Additionally, H.E. Ibrahim Shehu Shema was appointed Chairman of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), further solidifying the state’s influence in federal governance.

Kano State gains representation

Kano was also well represented, with Hamza Ibrahim Baba assuming a key role in the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

His appointment is expected to drive economic initiatives aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and financial inclusion.

Adamawa benefited from the appointments, with Abubakar Umar Jarengol taking charge as Executive Director (Operations) at NAIC. His role is critical in ensuring the stability and efficiency of agricultural insurance in Nigeria.

Benue and Kaduna make strategic gains

Benue’s representation came in the form of Prof. Garba Hamidu Sharubutu, who was appointed Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria, positioning the state as a stronghold in agricultural policy and research.

Meanwhile, Kaduna secured an influential appointment with Dr. Shuaibu Shehu Aliyu named Managing Director of NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML), a key position in Nigeria’s energy sector.

List of states that benefited from Tinubu’s recent appointments below:

- Zamfara

- Katsina

- Kano

- Adamawa

- Benue

- Kaduna

- Kwara

- Yobe

- Nasarawa

- Edo

- Ondo

- Osun

- Ebonyi

- Enugu

- Sokoto

Tinubu told to repay MKO Abiola’s debt

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has called on President Bola Tinubu to address the longstanding ₦45 billion debt owed to the late Chief MKO Abiola by the Nigerian government.

Lamido made this appeal during the public presentation of his autobiography, “Being True To Myself”, held in Abuja on May 12.

During his vote of thanks, Lamido emphasised the need to resolve the financial obligations to Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng