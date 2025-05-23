As part of renewed efforts to reposition the PDP ahead of the 2027 election, former Senate President Bukola Saraki has officially begun his role as the leader of the party’s high-level reconciliation and strategy committee

The committee is tasked with healing internal rifts, restoring party unity, and crafting a forward-looking agenda for Nigeria’s main opposition party

On Friday, May 23, Saraki disclosed that he had concluded a strategic meeting in Enugu with Governor Peter Mbah of the state, alongside Senators Seriake Dickson and Ibrahim Dankwambo

Legit.ng reports that Mbah, Senator Dickson, and Dankwambo are all members of the committee of reform and end the problems of Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Saraki says he believes in the PDP and is working on moving the party forward as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election. Photo credit: @bukolasaraki

PDP crisis: Saraki visits Enugu governor

In a social media post, Saraki said the PDP chieftains' discussion centered on finding solutions "as we strive to ensure everything is back to normal for the future progress of PDP."

Recall that about a fortnight ago, the PDP Governors Forum (PDP-GF) and former governors named Saraki as the head of a seven-member reconciliation committee.

The PDP-GF chairman, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, announced this while briefing newsmen after the forum’s crucial meeting with former governors, in Abuja.

Mohammed said that the seven-member committee was mandated to reconcile aggrieved members ahead of the PDP national executive committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for May 27 and the forthcoming national convention in August.

As he undertakes his new role, Sararki and some members of the PDP reconciliation and reform committee including Senator Dickson and Ɗankwambo concluded discussions with Governor Mbah (Enugu), where they discussed steps that they plan to take to settle the party's protracted crisis.

Saraki wrote across his verified social media pages:

"In today's discussion, we hide nothing, we just put everything in public because that's the only way we understand each other and catch the dark side. We asked ourselves questions and we got answers, and immediately we start to correct past errors and methods for progress in the party.

"I have confidence in PDP party, I also believe in its goals and where it is, if we are willing to work hard we will surely bring about the reform we seek.

"There's a big project ahead, we'll face a lot of challenges. But I am confident and confident that in Enugu state we have people who will work hard to see PDP to become the next level."

2027 election: Zamfara governor denies dumping PDP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dauda Lawal, the governor of Zamfara state, dismissed reports of him dumping the PDP.

The clarification comes as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 general elections and amid political schemings ahead of the next poll.

In a tweet on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Lawal asked Nigerians to “disregard the fake news” about his purported exit from the PDP.

