Abuja, FCT—The Coalition of Southeast Youths for Democracy (CESYD) has condemned Dr Joseph Onoh's alleged attempts to undermine Benjamin Kalu, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, contributions to the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

In a press statement made available to Legit.ng, CESYD described Onoh's claims as "a joke taken too far" and accused him of trying to rewrite the history of the SEDC.

The Coalition of South-East Youths for Democracy (CESYD) highlighted Benjamin Kalu's contributions to the South East Development Commission (SEDC). Photo credit: Rep. Benjamin Okezie Kalu

Source: Facebook

The group said Onoh's actions were driven by his own failures and frustrations, including his alleged unsuccessful bid to become the SEDC's managing director.

SEDC: Kalu and Tinubu commended

CESYD praised Kalu for his role in ensuring the passage of the SEDC bill and thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing it into law.

The group noted that Kalu's efforts were a "watershed" in the 10th National Assembly's lawmaking process.

CESYD accused Onoh of exhibiting a "pull him down syndrome" and urged him to focus on making meaningful contributions to the southeast and Nigeria.

The group challenged Onoh to provide evidence of his claims, saying that the passage and signing of the SEDC bill were matters of public record.

The statement partly read:

"It is no news that there is an age long sense of marginalization - whether real or imagined (in Ala Igbo), and the birthing of the South East Development Commission is a timely corrective measure to erase this impression. We recall that on Thursday, 12 October 2023, the SEDC Bill sponsored by Rt Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, began its journey on the floor of the House of Representatives when it went through its first reading, December 20, 2023, was for second reading while presentation/consideration of Report took place on the 21 December with third and final reading taking place same date.

"Effectively, the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, presided over by our son, the Rt Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, passed the SEDC Bill and transmitted same to the Senate for concurrence and on February 15 2024, the SEDC Bill went through the first reading, on 21 February was for second reading while presentation/consideration took place on the 22 of February 2024. The third and final reading will be held on the same date, i.e. 22nd February 2024. Conference reports by the House of Representatives was on June 5 while that of the Senate was on June 11 2024. Consequently, this landmark Bill enjoyed Presidential assent on July 23 2024.

SEDC: Group warns against distorting history

CESYD warned against attempts to distort history and praised Kalu for his leadership and commitment to the region's development.

The group emphasised that the SEDC was a timely corrective measure to address the marginalisation of the southeast region.

SEDC: Ifeanyi Ubah hails Tinubu

In a related development, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Anambra South senatorial district, who is now deceased, hailed President Tinubu for signing the Southeast Development Commission Bill into law.

Ubah, who died recently, said the bill's signing addressed the setback caused by former President Muhammadu Buhari's refusal to approve it.

He added that the refusal deepened feelings of injustice and slowed progress for the APC in the region.

Source: Legit.ng