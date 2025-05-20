Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has shared a prophecy about notable figures in the country

Famous for issuing prophecies, Primate Ayodele notably unveiled his vision concerning the 16th Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II

Legit.ng reports that the Kano state house of assembly dissolved some emirate councils in the state in May 2024, and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf reappointed Sanusi as the Emir; however, Emir Aminu Ado Bayero has refused to quit

Kano, Kano state - Amid the Kano emirship tussle, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, the Emir of Kano, "must be cautious".

Speaking in a recently-published interview with The Nigerian Tribune, Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, asked Sanusi to be careful, "especially with what he drinks".

Kano: Primate Ayodele warns Emir Sanusi

He said:

"The Emir (Sanusi Lamido), Sanusi, must be cautious — especially with what he drinks."

Recall on May 23, 2024, Abba Yusuf, Kano governor, ordered the dethronement of Aminu Bayero as Emir of Kano and announced the reinstatement of Sanusi. This caused a series of legal and political tussles in the state.

A new law by Governor Yusuf repealed the 2019 version, which divided the Kano emirate into five jurisdictions and was relied upon to dethrone Sanusi as emir in 2020.

On the same day the law was repealed, Sanusi was reinstated as Emir of Kano by the governor.

Deposed Ado-Bayero is contesting his removal in court and has taken up residence at the mini-palace at the Nassarawa government reserved area (GRA) in Kano City after Sanusi took over the main palace.

For President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he has maintained a passive stand.

A report alleged that despite several reports calling the Nigerian leader to interfere in the Kano stand-off, Tinubu has refused to wade in as a result of the cordial relationship between him and the political godfathers in the northwest state.

Tinubu is said to consider the Kano imbroglio a local matter.

Primate Ayodele's prophecy on Wole Soyinka, others

Meanwhile, Primate Ayodele also shared some purported divine messages concerning the health of some notable figures.

The Lagos-based cleric said:

"Alex Ferguson, Wole Soyinka, Baba Ijebu, and the Chairman of Elizade Motors (Michael Ade) must all pray for good health. Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan must reduce her travels.

"Several judges may be incapacitated. A Supreme Court judge may be removed or indicted. Justices at the court of appeal are also at risk."

