The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has reversed its earlier order that withdrew the judgment reinstating Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano

The court took cognisance of the record being transmitted to the Supreme Court and ordered all parties to exercise caution pending the apex court judgment

Recall that the Kano royal tussle started with the removal of Aminu Ado-Bayero and the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II by the Kano state government

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal in Abuja has relieved its earlier actions delivered against the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II over the Emirship tussle.

Subsequently, the Court of Appeal took cognisance of the transmission of the record before the Supreme Court and directed all concerned parties to exercise caution and wait for the judgment of the apex court on the appeals.

Latest court judgment on Kano royal tussle

Justice Biobele Abraham Georgewill led a five-member panel of the Court of Appeal in a unanimous judgment on Tuesday, March 25, where the panel agreed that with the withdrawal of the application filed by the Kano State government following the transmission of the appeal to the Supreme Court

At the hearing to rule on the enforcement of its earlier judgment, the Kano state counsel, Ibrahim Wangida, notified the court of a notice of appeal, which was moved against a stay of execution, which was delivered on Friday, March 14, 2025.

According to The Guardian, the Kano counsel told the court that all needed legal actions had been put in place, which included the movement of the record to the Supreme Court. The transmission of the record of the appeal to the Supreme Court by implication and by decided authorities or judicial precedent operates as a stay of any action of ruling of the Court of Appeal of March 14, 2025.

Court on Sanusi's reinstatement

Recall that Justice Okon Abang, on March 14, ordered a stay of execution of its earlier judgment that validated the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.

Dissatisfied with the ruling of Justice Abang, counsel to the Kano State Government, Wangida, faulted the ruling, which he considered a gross error of provisions of the Constitution, saying the appeal was already filed before the Supreme Court.

Responding to the notice of the application, counsel to the appellant, Abdul Fagge, who did not object to the notice, told the court the respondent acted within the constitutional provision.

The Kano royal tussle has been on since the Kano state government reviewed the chieftaincy law in the state, which subsequently led to the removal of Aminu Ado-Bayero and the reinstatement of Sanusi.

Kano politics get tough over APC, NNPP

Legit.ng earlier reported that an APC group in Kano has disclosed that the leading opposition in the state would form a shadow government to scrutinise Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's administration.

APC Patriotic Volunteers disclosed during its meeting in Kano to update members about its activities on Saturday, February 15.

A shadow government is also referred to as the invisible government or cryptocracy, It is the view that the actual political power does not reside solely with the elected official.

