The bill seeking to make the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, the permanent chairman of the traditional council, has scaled a second reading at the Oyo State House of Assembly

However, Oyo state monarchs, in a joint statement, have kicked against the move and as well rejected the bill

The leaders affirmed that the move is a distortion of tradition and a threat to the unity of royal institutions in Oyo state

Ibadan, Oyo state - Traditional leaders and stakeholders from Ibadanland and Ogbomosoland have strongly opposed a proposed legal amendment by the Oyo State House of Assembly seeking to make the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, the permanent chairman of the state’s Council of Obas and Chiefs.

Oyo monarchs rage over new bill

They made their grievances known in a joint statement issued on Monday, May 19, in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, and signed by Mogajis, Baales, monarchs, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, the Ibadan Compounds Peace Initiative, prominent sons and daughters of Ibadanland, and Mogajis from the Soun Ruling Houses of Ogbomoso.

The leaders argue the law undermines long-standing tradition and fairness.

As reported by The Punch, president of the Ibadan Mogajis, Asimiyu Ariori, and ICPI Coordinator, Nurudeen Akinade, reiterated that their opposition was rooted in historical precedent and a desire to ensure unity and peace across the state.

They warned the House against creating unnecessary tension, urging lawmakers to respect tradition and uphold the rotational leadership model for the Council of Obas and Chiefs.

“The chairmanship of the council has always been rotational and should remain so to reflect fairness and equity among all royal stools in the state,” the statement emphasised.

“The current Alaafin should tread softly.”

Meanwhile, the proposed amendment to the chieftaincy law, which passed second reading in the House last Thursday, would install the Alaafin as the permanent head of the council.

In the event of his absence, the Olubadan of Ibadanland would chair the council, followed by the Soun of Ogbomoso if both are unavailable.

