Nimbus Pronos, the feline oracle, has predicted the outcome of a UEFA Champions League quarter-final match

Real Madrid will travel to Germany, hoping to beat Bayern Munich and progress to the semi-final on Wednesday

Bayern Munich defeated the 15-time winner 2-1 at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu to take the advantage to Allianz Arena

Nimbus Pronos has predicted which team between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will reach the UEFA Champions League semi-final ahead of the quarter-final second leg.

Bayern Munich won the first leg 2-1 at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with goals from Harry Kane and Luis Diaz, while Kylian Mbappe scored for Real Madrid.

Harry Kane helped Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid in the first leg. Photo by Diego Souto.

Source: Getty Images

Madrid needs to score at least two goals to progress, while Bayern’s key to progress is to stop the Spanish giants from getting a goal at the Allianz Arena.

Nimbus Pronos predicts Madrid vs Bayern

A cat famous for predicting football matches, Nimbus Pronos, has picked which team will reach the semi-final ahead of the match on April 15, 2026.

The cat, in its usual style, ate from the bowl labelled Real Madrid, ignoring the other one, despite Bayern Munich’s advantage ahead of the second leg.

This means that Madrid must achieve a historic feat to make this happen. According to AS, Madrid has never won a UCL knockout tie after losing the first leg at home.

The last time Los Blancos pulled off this feat in Europe was in the 1970 Cup Winners’ Cup when they lost to German side Wacker Innsbruck at home but progressed to the next stage.

Both the competition and the club no longer exist. Since then, they have lost six times at the Bernabeu and were eliminated in all subsequent games.

Arbeloa speaks ahead of Bayern clash

Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa is confident that his team can pull off the comeback and pushed back the idea of needing a miracle to progress.

“I don't think we need to perform a miracle. If we had won the other day, it wouldn't have been surprising. Their goalkeeper was the MVP, which shows the chances we had. Anyone who knows Real Madrid doesn't think winning here is a miracle,” he told RM TV.

Arbeloa believes what his team needs to win is to play at a very high standard mentally, physically, emotionally and tactically to win the match.

Kylian Mbappe scored to give Real Madrid a lifeline against Bayern Munich. Photo by Masashi Hara.

Source: Getty Images

“This is a match where we need to be at a high emotional, mental, tactical, and physical level. We have to perform at a very high standard. We need to deliver a great individual and collective performance. We have to give our maximum,” he added.

A match against the defending champions, Paris Saint-Germain, awaits in the semi-final for the winner after the French club beat Liverpool 4-0 on aggregate.

Mysterious cat predicts Atletico vs Barcelona

Legit.ng previously reported that Mysterious cat predicted who would reach the Champions League semi-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

The feline oracle picked Barcelona, but got it wrong after Simeone’s side dumped their Spanish rivals out of the competition with an aggregate win.

Source: Legit.ng