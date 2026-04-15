Former Big Brother Naija winner Phyna has announced that she will no longer collaborate with content creator Carter Efe on streams

The reality star revealed that Carter Efe only responds to her messages when he wants her to appear on his own stream, but ignores her calls and texts when she reaches out for collaboration

Fans have reacted strongly to Phyna's revelation, with some supporting her decision, while others questioned what value she brings to Carter Efe's streams

Streamer and Former Big Brother Naija winner Ijeoma Otebor, popularly known as Phyna, has openly declared that she will no longer collaborate with famous content creator and fellow streamer Carter Efe.

During a recent live broadcast, the reality TV star explained her decision to cut ties over what she called a one-sided relationship.

Phyna reveals that she will no longer work with Carter Efe, explaining how lack of response and selective contact ended their streaming partnership. Photo: unusualphyna/carterefe

Source: Instagram

Phyna mentioned that the communication feels entirely exploitative because he only ever contacts her when it benefits his own platforms.

The two entertainers previously worked together on several online sessions, which notably helped attract large audiences for Carter Efe.

Phyna explained that she used to message him on WhatsApp, but he constantly ignored her attempts to connect.

She noted that he only reaches out when he needs her:

"Streaming with Carter Efe I don't think it's possible. I'm no longer interested. Before I really wanted to stream with Carter, I would always dm him on whatsapp, but he does not reply anybody's chat except he wants you to come on his own stream that's when he would just randomly chat you. But when you are writing Carter or calling him to come on your stream, he does not reply, nor does he pick up anybody's call."

The streamer said she last saw him during a broadcast with Jarvis, where she directly confronted him about ignoring her phone calls.

"So I think the last time I met him was when I was streaming with Jarvis, I made it clear to him that he doesn't answer calls when I call him."

The reality star said she remains completely open to working with other digital creators. However, she stressed that she will never ask Carter Efe for another joint appearance.

"The cloud is wide enough, I'm ready to collaborate with every other person but for Carter I know that I'm not going to dm him that let's stream again because I've done it so many times and he obviously just ignores my comments"

This public revelation has triggered massive reactions online, with some fans criticising Carter Efe, while others claimed Phyna would have done the same or even worse if she were in Carter's position.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Phyna's revelation about Carter Efe

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@joedoings said:

"She Dey find who she go use."

@Ayobamioluwash3 commented:

"Carter needs more important people to add to his stream, what did you add?"

@obhiglo wrote:

"one-sided communication no dey work. If collaboration no get mutual respect, e better make everybody move on."

@Just_Adewale reacted:

"That wasn't nice for cater, sey e don forget that we rise by lifting others."

@EmilyCathe65211 said:

"If na pyhna also ,she go do the worst."

@TserunD commented:

"Now he's doing same thing he complained shank did to him."

@Nichola82221561 wrote:

"Them shenk carter efe too, just grind okay. Everybody dey protect em glory."

Phyna explains decision to avoid future streams with Carter Efe after claiming he only reaches out when it benefits his own content. Photo: unusualphyna/carterefe

Source: Instagram

Phyna undergoes BBL surgery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Phyna underwent a Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL) and 360 Lipo surgery.

Days before the procedure, the reality star had announced her decision to "get her body done," sparking mixed reactions online.

Following the successful surgery, Phyna shared a video of herself receiving her first post-surgery massage, which quickly went viral, as she addressed her critics while appreciating them and declared she had no regrets about her decision.

Source: Legit.ng