A key associate of notorious terrorist kingpin Bello Turji has been neutralized in a precision airstrike carried out by the Nigerian military in Sokoto State.

The Nigerian Air Force, operating under the banner of Operation Fatan Yaki, confirmed that Alhaji Shaudo Alku was eliminated during a coordinated air raid on May 18, 2025.

Intelligence tracked Turji ally down

The strike, which targeted terrorists assembled near Tunfa Primary School in the Isa Local Government Area, was executed after credible intelligence revealed the presence of high-ranking operatives in the area.

According to an update from the official handle of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Alku, a Nigerien national known for his close collaboration with Turji’s network, had crossed into Nigeria to attend a scheduled meeting.

He was reportedly killed on the spot along with several of his associates and yet-to-be-identified commanders.

The operation forms part of a broader campaign aimed at dismantling terrorist strongholds and cutting off support networks within the North-West region.

The air component of the military’s counterinsurgency mission continues to play a critical role in identifying and eliminating high-value targets.

Eliminated Turji ally major win

Alhaji Shaudo Alku’s death is considered a strategic victory for the Nigerian military, given his central role in facilitating cross-border logistics and planning attacks alongside Turji.

Military sources describe the operation as a well-executed engagement with minimal collateral impact.

“Alku, invited from Niger Republic for a meeting, died alongside several men and unconfirmed commanders,” the post read.

“This development is part of ongoing efforts to disrupt terrorist operations in the region.”

While full casualty figures have yet to be officially released, the military has stated that follow-up operations are underway to assess the aftermath of the strike and gather intelligence from the site.

More updates are expected as security forces continue their efforts to stabilize the region and track remnants of the militant cell.

